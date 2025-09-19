Dua Lipa Makes a Bizarre Runway-Inspired Color Combination Look So Wearable with a $2,510 Gucci Bag

On behalf of all Dua Lipa fans everywhere, I'd just like to say: Thank you, Madison Square Garden, for hosting the pop star's four sold-out shows this week. New York City has brought out the best in her, both on-stage and off.

When she's not singing "Training Season" to 19,500 fans, Lipa has been dominating the street style scene dressed in head-to-toe designer. On Sept. 18, the pop star was impossible to miss, dressed Look 22 from Gucci's Fall 2025 collection.

The focal piece of her ensemble was undeniably the midi skirt—a knee-length lace number adorned with 3D floral beads and sequins. Its spiced orange shade had a moment on Fall 2025 runways, thanks to fellows, like Ferragamo, Saint Laurent, Fendi, Miu Miu, and Gucci.

On top, she styled it with a cropped polo shirt in a classic autumnal shade of charcoal. Though it featured a midriff-baring hem, the knit piece was tailor made for the fall season, with a fluffy eyelash texture. A lucite bangle and metallic silver accessories—including a $2,510 Gucci clutch and strappy pumps—melded the unexpected tones together, as orange and gray is a color combination I've rarely seen off the catwalk.

Dua Lipa brought Italian fashion to the streets of New York City in a Gucci runway look with an unexpected color story. (Image credit: Backgrid)

In true Lipa form, she took a few creative liberties with the original look. The model who first walked the runway in Lipa's set, wore a matching cardigan, pearlescent white tights, and pointy ivory pumps. Lipa opted out of all of the above. She swapped the retro heels for chromatic sandals, which matched her handbag to a T. Oversize hoop earrings from Jenny Bird and paparazzi-blocking sunglasses gave Lipa's outfit a proper Hollywood finish.

A model wore Dua's two-piece on the Gucci Fall 2025 runway, styled with a cardigan and glove pumps. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Since Gucci's Fall 2025 line debuted six months ago, Lipa has worn the collection three times. She owns the lacy slip dress spotlighted in Look 4, a horsebit chain necklace from the collection, and the sold-out Gucci Softbit Bag in pink fur. All this to say: She's a Gucci girl through and through.

Shop Styles Inspired by Dua Lipa

