Jenna Ortega's Hair and Makeup Are Very Wednesday Addams-Coded

A different kind of method acting. 

Jenna Ortega posing for the camera
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Ariel Baker's avatar
By
published
in News

Do you feel that? It’s the world shifting to make room for another Jenna Ortega press run. On July 30, Ortega attended the Wednesday season 2, Part 1 Global Premiere in London, and the actress looked like a walking piece of art. From her hair to her makeup, and even her sheer, snake-skin-inspired dress, the star was a perfect example of a grunge moment done right. Let’s get into the look, shall we?

The actress’s makeup was reminiscent of the now-viral beauty trend seen at Maison Margiela’s Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show, led by Pat McGrath. Sculptural and breathtaking in its use of color, this look was created by Mélanie Inglessis using a variety of Dior Beauty products.

Her complexion was achieved by combining the Hydra Nude Foundation with the Skin Perfect in 3W and 2W, respectively. Inglessis also mixed shades one and two of the contour stick to achieve a dramatic, chiseled effect, then finished her cheeks with a few strokes of the Rosy Glow blush stick in Toffee. Ortega’s eye look involved blending different shadow formulas from the brand, most notably, its new Diorshow Stylo in Matte Gray. The lips were kept simple, filled in with only the Rouge Dior Contour in Nude Line.

Jenna Ortega's makeup for the Wednesday Season 2 Global premiere

Jenna Ortega attends the "Wednesday" Season 2, Part 1 Global Premiere at Central Hall, Westminster on July 30, 2025 in London, England.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Wednesday star elevated her glam with an intricate detail added to a mostly classic hairstyle, courtesy of stylist Cesar Deleon Ramirez. She styled a low ponytail positioned to keep her bangs in front of her ears rather than tucked behind them. Then, what appears to be a braid was incorporated into the lower half of the ponytail to serve as a sort of pseudo hair tie, i.e., the chicest hair detail I’ve seen from a celebrity in a long time. No extra accessories were added, allowing its complexity to truly stand out.

Jenna Ortega's makeup for the Wednesday Season 2 Global premiere

Jenna Ortega attends the "Wednesday" Season 2, Part 1 Global Premiere at Central Hall, Westminster on July 30, 2025 in London, England.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jenna Ortega is known for leaning into Wednesday Addams’s gothic-glam aesthetic whenever she promotes her hit Netflix series, and I, for one, am always awe-struck by the looks that her team comes up with. I will be practicing this makeup look at home whenever I can, so keep reading for the products I'll be using for my Ortega-inspired glam, along with tips on how to achieve her hairstyle below.

Forever Glow Star Filter Multi-Use Complexion Enhancing Booster
Dior
Forever Glow Star Filter Multi-Use Complexion Enhancing Booster

This is one of my favorite Dior products of all time, and it's great to wear under foundation for a touch of extra coverage and glow, as shown by Ortega.

Rosy Glow Blush Stick
Dior
Rosy Glow Blush Stick

This Dior stick blush is iconic and it comes in similar packaging to the brand's lip glow balms. Ortega used the shade Toffee, a pearly nude beige.

'diorshow Stylo Waterproof Eyeliner
Dior
Diorshow Stylo Waterproof Eyeliner

Cool-toned eye looks are back, and the matte gray eyeliner that Ortega used as a base for her eyeshadow is a quick way to achieve grungy eyes in just a few swipes.

Original Styler - 1" Flat Iron
Ghd
Original Styler - 1" Flat Iron

Save for the braided hair tie, Ortega's hair was pin-straight, creating a striking contrast between the two textures. Achieve a similar sleek look without damaging your strands by investing in a quality hair straightener like this one from GHD.

Darling Afro Puff Pony 1b
Darling
Afro Puff Pony 1b

It's highly likely that you won't be able to achieve that braided effect with your natural tresses if you have curly hair, so consider using extensions like these. You can pre-braid them into your preferred shape and secure them with a few bobby pins.

TOPICS
Ariel Baker
Ariel Baker
Beauty Writer

Ariel Baker is the Beauty Writer at Marie Claire. Previously the associate beauty editor at PS and briefly freelance, she has bylines in InStyle, Forbes Vetted, Women's Health, and more.

Since she started out in the non-profit sector, Ariel enjoys looking at beauty from a sociocultural lens, looking to avenues like politics, music, and the arts, to inform her views on the space. That being said, as a true beauty-product obsessive, testing the latest items to hit the market, keeping up with trends, and meeting industry icons, will always be her favorite part of working in the beauty space.

When she's not working, Ariel can be found hanging out with her fiancé and loving on their two cat daughters: Cow and Chicken.