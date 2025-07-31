Do you feel that? It’s the world shifting to make room for another Jenna Ortega press run. On July 30, Ortega attended the Wednesday season 2, Part 1 Global Premiere in London, and the actress looked like a walking piece of art. From her hair to her makeup, and even her sheer, snake-skin-inspired dress, the star was a perfect example of a grunge moment done right. Let’s get into the look, shall we?

The actress’s makeup was reminiscent of the now-viral beauty trend seen at Maison Margiela’s Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show, led by Pat McGrath. Sculptural and breathtaking in its use of color, this look was created by Mélanie Inglessis using a variety of Dior Beauty products.

Her complexion was achieved by combining the Hydra Nude Foundation with the Skin Perfect in 3W and 2W, respectively. Inglessis also mixed shades one and two of the contour stick to achieve a dramatic, chiseled effect, then finished her cheeks with a few strokes of the Rosy Glow blush stick in Toffee. Ortega’s eye look involved blending different shadow formulas from the brand, most notably, its new Diorshow Stylo in Matte Gray. The lips were kept simple, filled in with only the Rouge Dior Contour in Nude Line.

Jenna Ortega attends the "Wednesday" Season 2, Part 1 Global Premiere at Central Hall, Westminster on July 30, 2025 in London, England. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Wednesday star elevated her glam with an intricate detail added to a mostly classic hairstyle, courtesy of stylist Cesar Deleon Ramirez. She styled a low ponytail positioned to keep her bangs in front of her ears rather than tucked behind them. Then, what appears to be a braid was incorporated into the lower half of the ponytail to serve as a sort of pseudo hair tie, i.e., the chicest hair detail I’ve seen from a celebrity in a long time. No extra accessories were added, allowing its complexity to truly stand out.

Jenna Ortega attends the "Wednesday" Season 2, Part 1 Global Premiere at Central Hall, Westminster on July 30, 2025 in London, England. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jenna Ortega is known for leaning into Wednesday Addams’s gothic-glam aesthetic whenever she promotes her hit Netflix series, and I, for one, am always awe-struck by the looks that her team comes up with. I will be practicing this makeup look at home whenever I can, so keep reading for the products I'll be using for my Ortega-inspired glam, along with tips on how to achieve her hairstyle below.

Dior Forever Glow Star Filter Multi-Use Complexion Enhancing Booster $57 at Sephora This is one of my favorite Dior products of all time, and it's great to wear under foundation for a touch of extra coverage and glow, as shown by Ortega. Dior Rosy Glow Blush Stick $44 at Sephora This Dior stick blush is iconic and it comes in similar packaging to the brand's lip glow balms. Ortega used the shade Toffee, a pearly nude beige. Dior Diorshow Stylo Waterproof Eyeliner $36 at Nordstrom Cool-toned eye looks are back, and the matte gray eyeliner that Ortega used as a base for her eyeshadow is a quick way to achieve grungy eyes in just a few swipes. Ghd Original Styler - 1" Flat Iron $239 at Sephora Save for the braided hair tie, Ortega's hair was pin-straight, creating a striking contrast between the two textures. Achieve a similar sleek look without damaging your strands by investing in a quality hair straightener like this one from GHD. Darling Afro Puff Pony 1b $12.59 at Target It's highly likely that you won't be able to achieve that braided effect with your natural tresses if you have curly hair, so consider using extensions like these. You can pre-braid them into your preferred shape and secure them with a few bobby pins.

