Jennifer Lopez's leggings collection is the envy of any dancer-turned-fashion girl. As a multi-hyphenate performer, JLo practically lives in skintight styles suitable for her private dance studio and beyond. A four-figure designer tote and chunky sneakers help Lopez elevate each pair with ease.

On December 3, with her makeup still fresh from The Hollywood Reporter's Annual Women In Entertainment Gala, Lopez wasted no time resuming her regular schedule. She swapped her gala-worthy brown skirt suit for another chocolate-colored set, this time in the athleisure department. Warm-toned chestnut leggings served as the base of her workout gear. Contrary to her red carpet rotation, Lopez isn't a one-and-one leggings wearer. Since October, she's worn the same navy pair from Alo Yoga in two separate Instagram posts (with rare Nike x Off-White sneakers, no less).

This time around, the star coupled her brown leggings with a cropped mohair sweater, featuring a ribbed hem, mock-neck, and cuffs. It read slightly more taupe than tan, similar to her herringbone newsboy cap. She's no newbie to the 2000s-coded hat's revival. In July, she pulled off a black version, around the same time Kendall Jenner, Keke Palmer, and even Princess Kate followed suit.

Jennifer Lopez was impossible to miss in a newsboy cap and Dior bag. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Lopez's dance bag, meanwhile, isn't your average duffle. Her carry-all technically doesn't fall under the studio tote category, but it's a fashion girl favorite on Dior's best-sellers list.

Once again, she packed the Dior D-Journey bag to the brim. (She hardly goes dancing without its monogrammed strap in tow.) Quilted calfskin leather stretched to its fullest capacity, securing all of the Maid In Manhattan actor's dance essentials. The D-Journey comes in three sizes; Lopez's is the largest. Her exact silhouette sold out months ago, when she first took it for a spin. But smaller models are still shoppable.

Nowadays, there's no shortage of leggings slander on social media. But thanks to Lopez and Marie Claire contributors like Danielle Prescod, there's a safe space for the divisive pants among the street style circuit. Clearly, Prescod isn't the only fashion muse "wise enough to not let anyone come between me and a comfy pair of bottoms." Lopez is right there with her.

