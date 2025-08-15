The 90-degree weather in New York may say otherwise, but fall has arrived—at least in my closet. I'm currently in the process of swapping summer trends for fall and adding a few transitional shoes into my rotation. The only problem is, I don't have an unlimited budget for a wardrobe overhaul. That's why I'm shopping for early fall trends on sale.

The fall-forward pieces I have my eye on range in trendy colors, prints, and textures, from a chocolate brown slip dress (perfect for wearing to a wedding, might I add) to a buttery suede jacket I'm obsessed with. Meanwhile, a new slate of fall shoe trends has me itching for a pair of new-season sneakers and comfortable flats. The one thing every item on my shopping list has in common? Each comes with a price tag of $150 or under.

Ahead, I've rounded up every discounted fall item sitting in my online carts, including picks from J.Crew, Madewell, Free People, and more. For cool, budget-friendly picks for your transitional outfits, this list has got you covered.