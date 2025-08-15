The 19 Chic Sale Finds I’m Adding to My Fall Wardrobe Before They Sell Out Next Week
From suede pieces to baggy denim.
The 90-degree weather in New York may say otherwise, but fall has arrived—at least in my closet. I'm currently in the process of swapping summer trends for fall and adding a few transitional shoes into my rotation. The only problem is, I don't have an unlimited budget for a wardrobe overhaul. That's why I'm shopping for early fall trends on sale.
The fall-forward pieces I have my eye on range in trendy colors, prints, and textures, from a chocolate brown slip dress (perfect for wearing to a wedding, might I add) to a buttery suede jacket I'm obsessed with. Meanwhile, a new slate of fall shoe trends has me itching for a pair of new-season sneakers and comfortable flats. The one thing every item on my shopping list has in common? Each comes with a price tag of $150 or under.
Ahead, I've rounded up every discounted fall item sitting in my online carts, including picks from J.Crew, Madewell, Free People, and more. For cool, budget-friendly picks for your transitional outfits, this list has got you covered.
Get ahead of fall's suede trend by adding this jacket to your closet now. Save even more with one of our Abercrombie & Fitch promo codes.
I'm calling it now: Polo tops will be the It-girl basic of fall. Save even more with one of our Bloomingdale's promo codes.
I'm starting to see more and more fashion girls on my feed swap their blue jeans for this cool beige shade. Save even more with one of our Cos promo codes.
Suede sneakers are the sneakers of fall. Save even more with one of our Coach promo codes.
I'm honestly shocked to see J.Crew's best-selling skirt on sale (and in a fall-forward print, no less). Save even more with one of our J.Crew promo codes.
This set has Victorian romance, a leading fall trend, written all over it. Save even more with one of our Free People promo codes.
This top is a prime example of how to make summer's boho trend work for fall. Save even more with one of our Nordstrom Rack promo codes.
Barrel-leg pants are about to come back in a big way. Save even more with one of our Banana Republic promo codes.
Have you seen a more perfect pair of shoes? Save even more with one of our Madewell promo codes.
I'm fully expecting polka dots to stick around for fall. Save even more with one of our Gap promo codes.
Cool girls are currently loving metallic sneakers, and this under-$100 is a great way to test out the trend. Save even more with one of our Nordstrom promo codes.
New Yorkers are wearing Bermuda shorts with boots this fall, and I'm here for it. Save even more with one of our Neiman Marcus promo codes.
A trendy fall shade combined with lace trim makes this dress a trend double-hitter. Save even more with one of our Shopbop promo codes.
This deep red chili shade will be everywhere once the weather cools down. Save even more with one of our Sam Edelman promo codes.
A trench coat is a fall staple. Save even more with one of our Mango promo codes.
Don't sleep on Old Navy for on-trend denim. Save even more with one of our Old Navy promo codes.
We'll all need a raincoat come fall, but a stand-up collar gives this pick a fresh feel. Save even more with one of our Saks Fifth Avenue promo codes.
Prepare for all things Western to make their return in the next couple of months. Save even more with one of our Revolve promo codes.
These trendy loafers are as comfortable as they are stylish. Save even more with one of our QVC promo codes.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.