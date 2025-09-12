I Never Would’ve Guessed These Rich-Looking Fall Bags Are Actually Affordable
18 on-sale styles to elevate your new-season wardrobe for less than $250.
I've already covered my bases in fall fashion wardrobe with cashmere sweaters, shoes, and autumnal basics, but my closet is still lacking in fall-forward bags. After so many months of lugging the same laptop-friendly tote around, I could use a new one to add to my rotation. That's why I tracked down options that align with my minimalist style and budget.
While I may not have the funds for a designer bag, I can still achieve the look of a rich-looking purse thanks to the sales happening across the internet right now. I managed to find an affordable bag that tackles all of the season's major trends. From buckle bags and cargo styles to slouchy hobos and suede finds, there is no shortage of cool, budget-friendly purses to schlep around this fall.
As proof, I rounded up every on-sale fall bag on my shopping list, below. Prepare to see everything from fall-ready totes to mini bags in the season's trendiest colors and textures, all for $250 and under.
I love a boho-coded bag for my fall wardrobe.
It's a good day when you find a Madewell suede bag on sale.
This little bag is just the right size for your night-out essentials.
I always consider leopard as a fall-forward neutral.
Slouchy styles are the way to go this fall.
A fringe bag is a must-have for any boho fashion enthusiast.
Cargo bags are having a major moment right now.
Olive green is the perfect shade for the season.
Upgrade your go-to work bag with this suede version.
Expect to see croc-embossed bags everywhere in the coming months.
Test out one of fall's biggest color trends with this cherry red bag.
You can't go wrong with a classic black handbag.
Chocolate brown is the color of the season.
You can wear this bag in multiple ways, which means you're getting more bang for your buck.
This belt-buckle bag feels both y2k-coded and modern.
Snakeskin offers a fun pop of texture to your look.
I just found the boho bag of my dreams.
Hobo-style bags are everywhere at the moment.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.