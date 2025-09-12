I Never Would’ve Guessed These Rich-Looking Fall Bags Are Actually Affordable

18 on-sale styles to elevate your new-season wardrobe for less than $250.

Blonde fashion week attendee looking away carrying a suede bag
(Image credit: Launchmetrics)
Brooke Knappenberger's avatar
By
published
in News

I've already covered my bases in fall fashion wardrobe with cashmere sweaters, shoes, and autumnal basics, but my closet is still lacking in fall-forward bags. After so many months of lugging the same laptop-friendly tote around, I could use a new one to add to my rotation. That's why I tracked down options that align with my minimalist style and budget.

While I may not have the funds for a designer bag, I can still achieve the look of a rich-looking purse thanks to the sales happening across the internet right now. I managed to find an affordable bag that tackles all of the season's major trends. From buckle bags and cargo styles to slouchy hobos and suede finds, there is no shortage of cool, budget-friendly purses to schlep around this fall.

As proof, I rounded up every on-sale fall bag on my shopping list, below. Prepare to see everything from fall-ready totes to mini bags in the season's trendiest colors and textures, all for $250 and under.

Brooke Knappenberger
Brooke Knappenberger
Associate Commerce Editor

Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.

She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.