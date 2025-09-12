I've already covered my bases in fall fashion wardrobe with cashmere sweaters, shoes, and autumnal basics, but my closet is still lacking in fall-forward bags. After so many months of lugging the same laptop-friendly tote around, I could use a new one to add to my rotation. That's why I tracked down options that align with my minimalist style and budget.

While I may not have the funds for a designer bag, I can still achieve the look of a rich-looking purse thanks to the sales happening across the internet right now. I managed to find an affordable bag that tackles all of the season's major trends. From buckle bags and cargo styles to slouchy hobos and suede finds, there is no shortage of cool, budget-friendly purses to schlep around this fall.

As proof, I rounded up every on-sale fall bag on my shopping list, below. Prepare to see everything from fall-ready totes to mini bags in the season's trendiest colors and textures, all for $250 and under.