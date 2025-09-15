Like any award show, the 2025 Emmys delivered a fair share of surprises. (For example,The White Lotus cast went home trophy-free.) Perhaps the most shocking twist came after hours, when singer Olivia Rodrigo attended an Emmys after-party.

The 22-year-old hasn't acted on TV since 2022, when she left High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. Even so, she fit in at Jas Mathur's post-Emmys affair in Los Angeles.

Rodrigo swapped a ceremony-worthy gown for an on-brand little black dress. Its babydoll silhouette felt so aligned with Rodrigo's 2000s-inspired aesthetic, especially the short puff sleeves. (She's the latest Gen Z-er to endorse the nostalgic trend, after Kaia Gerber.) Blink and you'll miss the itty-bitty bow under her scooped U-neck, which created a subtle empire waistline à la Bridgerton. The loosely pleated, thigh-length skirt was practically made for twirling.

Rita Ora welcomed Olivia Rodrigo with open arms at her first Emmys party. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After making her rounds, Rodrigo headed to another Emmys bash, this time at Vas Morgan's L.A. home. (You may recognize his name from the celebrity Halloween circuit—he hosts a star-studded costume party every October.)

Paparazzi captured her coordinating accessories, including Mary Jane-inspired pumps. Usually, she's more of a Doc Martens girl, however, Mary Janes are having a moment among musicians. Sabrina Carpenter, Ariana Grande, and now, Rodrigo are spearheading the revival.

To finish, the Grammy winner opted for minimal jewelry—just like Selena Gomez's no-necklace after-party look. A leather shoulder purse from JW Anderson carried only Rodrigo's essentials. It offers canvas crossbody or shoulder straps; Rodrigo chose the latter. Its leather exterior elevated her seemingly simple set.

A few hours later, she was spotted again in the same all-black look. (Image credit: Backgrid)



Rodrigo closed out the night at San Vicente Bungalows, where HBO Max hosted their Emmys celebration. Her close friend, Iris Apatow, met her inside the West Hollywood club. To no surprise, Apatow matched Rodrigo's energy in a similar LBD. A vintage Chanel bag brightened up her neutral color story.

The 22-year-old went with a quilted, coral-colored tote to complement her bold lipstick. It's unclear which shoes she chose. Who knows? Maybe Rodrigo put Apatow on the Mary Janes bandwagon. The besties rarely turn down an opportunity to match.

Olivia and Iris posed with friends at HBO Max's event. (Image credit: Getty Images)

I certainly didn't have a Rodrigo sighting on my Emmys bingo sheet. She's steered clear of the Hollywood scene since the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in March 2025. Regardless, it was the most welcome surprise. Not to go all Swiftie mode, but could this signal her return to acting? A guest star role on Hacks Season 5 seems right up her alley.

