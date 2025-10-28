Sydney Sweeney Resembles a Modern Marilyn Monroe in a Skintight White Mini Dress
Cast her in the next Marilyn biopic immediately.
A slew of celebrity biopics have been released in recent years, forcing Hollywood's elite to adapt the aesthetic of icons past. In 2024, there was Angelina Jolie's Maria Callas and Marisa Abela as Amy Winehouse. Selena Gomez will soon play Linda Ronstadt and Sarah Pidgeon is currently on a Carolyn Bessette Kennedy stint, while filming American Love Story.
Though Sydney Sweeney is currently promoting a boxing biopic, Christy, she seems to be leading a campaign to star in the next-commissioned Marilyn Monroe film. The actor has been embracing old Hollywood glamour on nearly every red carpet, channeling the late star's iconic fashion with help from stylist Molly Dickson.
The similarities first became noticeable when Sweeney debuted a new bob on the red carpet last Saturday. She wore her freshly-cut hair in elegant curls and sported a lace halter dress from Miu Miu, with a low-V neckline. The ensemble recalled several iconic Marolyn Monroe outfits, as this specific silhouette was one of the actor's favorites.
Days later, on Monday, Oct. 27, Sweeney was at it again. This time around, the star went for an even more on-the-nose interpretation, styling her cropped hair in vintage-inspired waves. Her dress, too, was reminiscent of Monroe's looks. She was outfitted all in white, wearing a hippy Stella McCartney mini dress that mimicked Monroe's famously curvy figure.
The ruched creation had an asymmetrical neckline, with a corseted waist and pannier-style structuring at the tips. Her ensemble called to mind Monroe's most famous outfit: the white pleated dress from her film Seven Year Itch. Only this time, it was skintight and cropped close.
The look also wasn't too far from a bikini set Monroe wore pre-fame. In 1946, she posed by the pool in a high-waist bathing suit.
Two years ago, Ana de Armas stepped into Marilyn Monroe's wardrobe for the film Blonde. If there's room for the starlet's history to be revisited once again, Sydney Sweeney is clearly ready to audition.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan,and more. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.