A slew of celebrity biopics have been released in recent years, forcing Hollywood's elite to adapt the aesthetic of icons past. In 2024, there was Angelina Jolie's Maria Callas and Marisa Abela as Amy Winehouse. Selena Gomez will soon play Linda Ronstadt and Sarah Pidgeon is currently on a Carolyn Bessette Kennedy stint, while filming American Love Story.

Though Sydney Sweeney is currently promoting a boxing biopic, Christy, she seems to be leading a campaign to star in the next-commissioned Marilyn Monroe film. The actor has been embracing old Hollywood glamour on nearly every red carpet, channeling the late star's iconic fashion with help from stylist Molly Dickson.

Sydney Sweeney wore a 1950s-inspired Miu Miu gown on the red carpet. (Image credit: Getty Images/Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

The similarities first became noticeable when Sweeney debuted a new bob on the red carpet last Saturday. She wore her freshly-cut hair in elegant curls and sported a lace halter dress from Miu Miu, with a low-V neckline. The ensemble recalled several iconic Marolyn Monroe outfits, as this specific silhouette was one of the actor's favorites.

Marilyn Monroe wore a pleated gold dress and a red lip, calling Sweeney's look to mind. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Days later, on Monday, Oct. 27, Sweeney was at it again. This time around, the star went for an even more on-the-nose interpretation, styling her cropped hair in vintage-inspired waves. Her dress, too, was reminiscent of Monroe's looks. She was outfitted all in white, wearing a hippy Stella McCartney mini dress that mimicked Monroe's famously curvy figure.

Days layer, Sweeney wore another Marilyn-coded look, in a white one-shoulder dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The ruched creation had an asymmetrical neckline, with a corseted waist and pannier-style structuring at the tips. Her ensemble called to mind Monroe's most famous outfit: the white pleated dress from her film Seven Year Itch. Only this time, it was skintight and cropped close.

Marilyn Monroe posed over a Manhattan subway grate in 1954. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The look also wasn't too far from a bikini set Monroe wore pre-fame. In 1946, she posed by the pool in a high-waist bathing suit.

Monroe also wore a high-rise bathing suit in ivory. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Two years ago, Ana de Armas stepped into Marilyn Monroe's wardrobe for the film Blonde. If there's room for the starlet's history to be revisited once again, Sydney Sweeney is clearly ready to audition.

