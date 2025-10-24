Selena Gomez Extends the Mesh Flats Trend's Lifespan With a Cozy All-White Outfit
Don't put your pair in storage just yet.
The no white after Labor Day rule doesn't apply to autumn brides. Especially not Selena Gomez, who said "I do" in custom Ralph Lauren less than a month ago. Thanks to L.A.'s anti-fall forecast, her bridal whites are getting lots of street time, even her unseasonably mesh Mary Jane flats.
On October 23, Gomez was photographed outside Santa Monica's Giorgio Baldi looking every bit a brand-new bride. She styled only neutral selects, starting with a stark white wool coat. The knee-length topper remained open, revealing a beige matching set underneath. A classic cashmere sweater instantly elevated her sweatpant-ish bottoms. Then, her dinner attire took a summery turn.
Ankle boots would've been the obvious shoe of choice—if Gomez wasn't in L.A. Instead, the actor buckled up mesh, $375 Mary Janes from Larroudé. The Verona Ballet Flats, as the New York brand named them, swapped traditional finishes for leather macrame. The sidewalls and heels appeared subtly sheer. Each cap-toe and ankle strap, on the other hand, was more tightly woven, creating pops of opacity.
Gold heart-shaped buckles atop the Mary Janes complemented Gomez's other accessories. Her $225,000 engagement ring was, of course, front and center. She paired the marquise-cut diamond with rectangular hoop earrings, also in yellow gold. Occasionally, her signature necklace stack would appear beneath her sweater's ribbed collar.
To finish, Gomez carried a white shoulder bag as a clutch. The newlywed held tight to its curved baguette body, while a single strap hung loose. Perhaps it's a pick from her pre-wedding era. It's a perfect shade match to her bachelorette-worthy little white dresses.
Gomez's street style looks have been slim to none since her Santa Barbara nuptials. (Knowing her, she's soaking up newlywed bliss with her husband, Benny Blanco.) On the off chance she does step out, she's wearing white summer staples. Most recently, on Oct. 9, she sourced Taylor Swift-beloved label Dôen for a puff-sleeve LWD. It looked timeless with cap-toe Mary Janes, this time from Vivaia.
While lengthening the shelf life of her bridal looks, Gomez is also modeling ways to wear white and mesh flats past their (supposed) expiration dates. Follow her lead—if you haven't already—this season and beyond.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.