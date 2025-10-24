The no white after Labor Day rule doesn't apply to autumn brides. Especially not Selena Gomez, who said "I do" in custom Ralph Lauren less than a month ago. Thanks to L.A.'s anti-fall forecast, her bridal whites are getting lots of street time, even her unseasonably mesh Mary Jane flats.

On October 23, Gomez was photographed outside Santa Monica's Giorgio Baldi looking every bit a brand-new bride. She styled only neutral selects, starting with a stark white wool coat. The knee-length topper remained open, revealing a beige matching set underneath. A classic cashmere sweater instantly elevated her sweatpant-ish bottoms. Then, her dinner attire took a summery turn.

Ankle boots would've been the obvious shoe of choice—if Gomez wasn't in L.A. Instead, the actor buckled up mesh, $375 Mary Janes from Larroudé. The Verona Ballet Flats, as the New York brand named them, swapped traditional finishes for leather macrame. The sidewalls and heels appeared subtly sheer. Each cap-toe and ankle strap, on the other hand, was more tightly woven, creating pops of opacity.

Selena Gomez extended her bridal whites streak in mesh Mary Janes. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Larroudé Verona Macrame Ballet Flat in Ivory Leather $375 at larroude.com

Gold heart-shaped buckles atop the Mary Janes complemented Gomez's other accessories. Her $225,000 engagement ring was, of course, front and center. She paired the marquise-cut diamond with rectangular hoop earrings, also in yellow gold. Occasionally, her signature necklace stack would appear beneath her sweater's ribbed collar.

To finish, Gomez carried a white shoulder bag as a clutch. The newlywed held tight to its curved baguette body, while a single strap hung loose. Perhaps it's a pick from her pre-wedding era. It's a perfect shade match to her bachelorette-worthy little white dresses.

Vestirsi Ashley Ivory Leather Crossbody Bag $299 at shopvestirsi.com

Gomez's street style looks have been slim to none since her Santa Barbara nuptials. (Knowing her, she's soaking up newlywed bliss with her husband, Benny Blanco.) On the off chance she does step out, she's wearing white summer staples. Most recently, on Oct. 9, she sourced Taylor Swift-beloved label Dôen for a puff-sleeve LWD. It looked timeless with cap-toe Mary Janes, this time from Vivaia.

While lengthening the shelf life of her bridal looks, Gomez is also modeling ways to wear white and mesh flats past their (supposed) expiration dates. Follow her lead—if you haven't already—this season and beyond.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Shop Styles Inspired by Selena Gomez