Selena Gomez Reveals a Secret Third Wedding Dress Days After Saying "I Do"
The tea-length number was made for twirling.
Keeping wedding details to herself is not in Selena Gomez's post-ceremony playbook. So far, she's revealed her bridal bouquet (a bundle of lily of the valley), a heart-shaped "just married" cake, and even a secret third dress.
On September 30, just three days after saying "I do," the newlywed shared a second batch of photos from this year's royal wedding. Fans felt transported to the Santa Barbara venue as photographer Petra Collins captured Gomez and Benny Blanco on their special day. New close-ups of her ceremony and reception gowns (both with Ralph Lauren tags) highlighted the sleek satin and personalized lacework, respectively. Then, in the midst of the carousel, a never-before-seen dress shined in all its vintage-inspired glory.
Ralph Lauren custom-made a third, tea-length number for Gomez, which debuted later in the reception. Every elegant detail—from the halter neck to the fit-and-flare skirt—was made for dancing the night away with her husband.
The mystery dress felt surprisingly nostalgic. It featured her first open bust of the day. A sweetheart neckline complemented halter and off-the-shoulder straps. Delicate pleating began around her waist and loosened once the petticoat took over. The creases were nearly invisible by the calf-length hem, which flared over layers of tulle.
By the time Gomez changed into her final dress, sky-high heels weren't required. T-strap sandals (in stark white, of course) were replaced by going totally barefoot.
Gomez's $225,000 engagement ring, on the other hand, was still present and accounted for. It sparkled even more so than usual alongside her new wedding band. The diamond drop earrings, courtesy of Tiffany & Co., stuck around after the ceremony and reception. According to the jeweler, 12-carat diamonds were set in platinum metal, which juxtaposed her yellow gold engagement ring.
Tiffany & Co. jewels stretched to her other hand, too. First, she chose the Bird on a Rock ring: a platinum, diamond-encrusted band ringing up for $8,500. The Sixteen Stone mirrored the same criss-cross, diamond motifs, except with a $15,800 price tag.
Fingers crossed Gomez keeps this posting schedule up. Fans still have so many questions about her nuptials, including if Gomez serenaded her new husband with a song. At this rate, there could even be a fourth wedding dress to reveal.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.