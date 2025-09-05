Taylor Swift Is Reportedly Skipping a 2025 MTV VMAs Red Carpet Outfit
Her schedule just isn't accommodating a 'Showgirl' style moment.
Taylor Swift has so much going on at the moment, her Life of a Showgirl red carpet fashion era will have to wait.
The 2025 MTV VMAs had seemed like the perfect place for Taylor Swift to kick off her upcoming album's promotion cycle. She's attended the annual awards show a grand total of ten times, and is tied with Beyoncé for the most Moon Person trophies won by any artist. This year, she's also nominated for Artist of the Year. All signs pointed to a glamorous VMAs red carpet collaboration with her longtime stylist, Joseph Cassell Falconer, on September 7.
Hopes of seeing Swift's VMAs fashion evolution continue in vintage Bob Mackie feathers and rhinestones were dashed two days before the ceremony at New York's UBS Area, however. E! News reports that Swift is planning to skip the ceremony.
There are plenty of other events that could take up space on Swift's fashion calendar. Her fiancé, Travis Kelce, is set to open his NFL season with the Kansas City Chiefs in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on September 5 against the Los Angeles Chargers. Swift has been devoted to attending as many of his games as possible—and showing her team spirit in loud luxury fashion with Kelce-coded jewelry to match. If the star and her new diamond engagement ring made the journey to Brazil, it might have been too tight a squeeze to fly back to New York in time for the VMAs red carpet.
Reports have also surfaced that Swift's close friend Selena Gomez may marry Benny Blanco this weekend. Should those rumors prove to be true, there's no doubt the Grammy winner would rearrange her travel to support her friend's love story.
One thing is for certain at press time: This year's list of the most memorable MTV VMAs outfits will miss Taylor Swift's red carpet fashion. When she attends, she shows a more playful and adventurous side of her personal style. Last year, it manifested in the form of a custom Dior tartan set adapted from the house's Resort 2026 collection. (Later, she changed into a Monse dress with a sequin UFO on the front—a reference to her Tortured Poets Department track "Down Bad.)
Previous trips to the MTV VMAs have been accompanied by multiple outfit changes and major revelations. At the 2023 VMAs, Swift stacked a Versace safety pin gown and an EB denim mini. The year before that, she spent the night in a crystal-laden Oscar de la Renta gown—and announced the imminent release of her album Midnights.
With or without the MTV VMAs, a fresh Taylor Swift style era is on the horizon. She unveiled her twelfth studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, on the New Heights podcast last month with a fresh aesthetic to match. So far, the album's visuals include Las Vegas-inspired pieces by The Blonds, Area, and Bob Mackie, all heavy on spotlight-friendly rhinestones and towering feather headdresses.
Taylor Swift's next album is due out October 3. Knowing her she'll channel her "Mastermind" tendencies into a first red carpet for the era that leaves fans speechless.
