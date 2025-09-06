Taylor Swift Skipped the Themed WAG Outfit for Travis Kelce's First Chiefs Game of the Season

Despite committing to a lifetime with Kansas City Chiefs tight end, Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift apparently couldn't commit to the 12 hour flight from Los Angeles to São Paolo, Brazil (and frankly, who could blame her). Though it comes a mere week and a half after they announced their engagement, the pop star was nowhere to be found at her fiancé's first game of the season. Kelce took the field for the first time in 2025 to play the Los Angeles Chargers at Arena Corinthians stadium in São Paolo, Brazil.

Taylor Swift attended her first Kansas City Chiefs game in 2023. She wore a casual Dôen tank top and New Era windbreaker. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fans looking forward to an inaugural game day look must wait just a bit longer. Even so, Taylor Swift's game day style has made a 180-degree shift since her first trip to Arrowhead Stadium in 2023—thanks to stylist stylist Joseph Cassell Falconer. At the beginning of their relationship, Swift turned up in the stands alongside Kelce's mom, Donna, in a pointelle Dôen tank top, cut-off jean shorts, and a New Era Chiefs windbreaker.

Throughout her first season as a Chiefs WAG, she was loyal to a high-low playbook. She'd pair a Hill House Home pleated skirt with Prada boots at one game, then a '47 team T-shirt with Reformation loafers at the next. Vintage Chiefs crewneck sweatshirts and jackets often topped her game-day outfits, alongside a stack of Kelce-themed diamond jewelry.

By the time Taylor Swift stomped back to the stands for the 2025 Super Bowl in thigh-high boots, her WAG style had fully pivoted in a loud luxury direction. Head-to-toe Chanel and Louis Vuitton outfits replaced her casual fan gear. Vivienne Westwood, Versace, and Stella McCartney also supplied Chiefs-red suits and faux fur coats. Her team spirit jewelry even took a turn for the expensive, via Tiffany & Co., Louis Vuitton, and Cartier.

By the 2024-2025 season, Swift had traded her accessible layers for full looks by Louis Vuitton and Chanel. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Taylor Swift's bridal style era began right before the official start of football season. Joining Travis Kelce for a date to the University of Cincinnati Bearcats vs. University of Nebraska Cornhuskers football game, she styled something new (a white Ralph Lauren sweater vest) and with something blue (a Celine bag and Balenciaga skirt). They couldn't quite pull focus from her diamond engagement ring, custom designed by Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewelry.

Given her conspicuous absence from 2025's inaugural game, it's anyone's guess as to whether Swift will make an appearance at any of this season's big events—namely, the upcoming VMAs. Fans may be in for a long wait until her massive old mine cut diamond is seen again.