Any sighting of Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles is a playbook for sleek couples' style. On an October 16 walk through New York City, however, the High Fidelity star had styling wisdom to impart that was just for me and my collection of summer straw bags.

From one angle, Zoë Kravtiz's outfit exuded classic fall minimalism. She stacked on autumn staples including a slouchy black coat, crewneck black sweater, and wide-leg pants. A black New York Times baseball cap contrasted her tasseled loafers and Jessica McCormack diamond necklace in a downtown, gallerist-chic manner. By her side, Harry Styles similarly adhered to the New York City fall dress code in a wool coat and loafers of his own.

All those elements made Kravitz's handbag of choice that much more unusual—and instructive. The director and actress finished off her outfit with a top handle straw bag. It's the sort you'd more often see perched on a Hamptons beach blanket in July than back in the city in October. One tiny element—a floral scarf in shades of mauve and cream—tied her unexpected swap for typical bag trends back to the autumn theme.

Zoë Kravitz provided an unexpected bag styling lesson on an October 16 walk with Harry Styles. (Image credit: The Image Direct)

After two straight summers of retro hair scarves and tricked-out bag charms, I have a veritable pile of bandanas and twillies looking for a new home. Kravitz's latest outfit convinced me they belong on my straw bags right now. It's a no-brainer: With one quick tie onto the strap, a burgundy or boho-coded paisley scarf can make a beachy bag feel more seasonally appropriate. At the same time, the contrast of a heavy coat and a dainty straw bag reads ever-so-slightly more interesting than carrying a leather or suede bag this season. It's so unexpected against a look otherwise full of fall textures, but it works.

Ahead, I've picked out more pairings of straw bags and scarves to follow Kravitz's styling lead. They're the real power couple of my upcoming fall outfits.

Shop Fall Straw Bags and Scarves Inspired by Zoë Kravitz

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors