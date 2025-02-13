Dua Lipa isn't really doing a flashy bride-to-be style era. Instead, the newly engaged pop star is leaning even deeper into her signature "more is more" aesthetic.

On Feb. 12, the "Levitating" singer went to dinner at the London hotspot Chiltern Firehouse with her hunky actor fiancé Callum Turner in tow. These two haven't really hit their stride in the matching celebrity couple outfit department yet. Monochromatic minimalism is probably the best way to describe Turner's wardrobe. Lipa, on the other hand, is a maximalist to her core with a penchant for statement coats, no-pants dressing, and elaborate nail art.

But in recent weeks, there have definitely been signs of sartorial collusion between the two. Take, for instance, the ensembles they put together to gaze lovingly into each other's eyes over seafood and steak tartare. Turner stuck to his usual outfit formula in a navy blue Louis Vuitton blouson, black crewneck sweater, and black trousers. His shoes, however, felt like something Lipa would have chosen for him: Nike Air Max TL2.5 sneakers from the athletic brand's collaboration with Comme des Garcons Homme Plus. The shade of his jacket also felt like an intentional decision to accent Lipa's Bottega Veneta burgundy leather Penny Lane coat with a voluminous shearling collar.

Dua Lipa wears a burgundy leather Penny Lane coat to dinner with Callum Turner. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Bottega Veneta Leather Coat with Shearling Collar $2,154 at Vestiaire Collective

Lipa accessorized her '70s-inspired jacket with black trousers, her diamond signet engagement ring, black Khaite ankle boots with a python print toe cap, and the only carryall that seems to matter this season: the cargo bag trend. In this case, the Albanian beauty went with a quilted black leather Chanel 25 bag. After starring in the French fashion house's campaign for the slouchy trapezoidal purse earlier this month, Lipa was spotted toting it at the airport as well as Paris Fashion Week.

Dua Lipa pairs her statement coat with a Chanel 25 bag and black Khaite boots with a python print toe box. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Khaite Nevada Ankle Boots in Black with Natural Python-Embossed Leather $1,550 at Net-a-Porter

Isn't it kind of moving and powerful when a woman finds her new favorite bag? Love is definitely in the air for Dua Lipa.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors