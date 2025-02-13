Dua Lipa Professes Her Love for the Cargo Bag Trend in a Burgundy Penny Lane Coat
The pop star accessorized her statement coat with her new favorite bag for a late night out with her fiancé.
Dua Lipa isn't really doing a flashy bride-to-be style era. Instead, the newly engaged pop star is leaning even deeper into her signature "more is more" aesthetic.
On Feb. 12, the "Levitating" singer went to dinner at the London hotspot Chiltern Firehouse with her hunky actor fiancé Callum Turner in tow. These two haven't really hit their stride in the matching celebrity couple outfit department yet. Monochromatic minimalism is probably the best way to describe Turner's wardrobe. Lipa, on the other hand, is a maximalist to her core with a penchant for statement coats, no-pants dressing, and elaborate nail art.
But in recent weeks, there have definitely been signs of sartorial collusion between the two. Take, for instance, the ensembles they put together to gaze lovingly into each other's eyes over seafood and steak tartare. Turner stuck to his usual outfit formula in a navy blue Louis Vuitton blouson, black crewneck sweater, and black trousers. His shoes, however, felt like something Lipa would have chosen for him: Nike Air Max TL2.5 sneakers from the athletic brand's collaboration with Comme des Garcons Homme Plus. The shade of his jacket also felt like an intentional decision to accent Lipa's Bottega Veneta burgundy leather Penny Lane coat with a voluminous shearling collar.
Lipa accessorized her '70s-inspired jacket with black trousers, her diamond signet engagement ring, black Khaite ankle boots with a python print toe cap, and the only carryall that seems to matter this season: the cargo bag trend. In this case, the Albanian beauty went with a quilted black leather Chanel 25 bag. After starring in the French fashion house's campaign for the slouchy trapezoidal purse earlier this month, Lipa was spotted toting it at the airport as well as Paris Fashion Week.
Isn't it kind of moving and powerful when a woman finds her new favorite bag? Love is definitely in the air for Dua Lipa.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college at the University of Tennessee. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy feature stories. Some of her greatest hits include an earnest ode to the no-pants trend, this meticulously reported feature exploring the rise of endoscopic facelifts, this snappy take on the Chanel-designed fantasy of Sofia Richie’s wedding, this tribute to WAGs past and present, and this timeline of Katie Holmes’s life and career as told through her denim collection.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. As one of Marie Claire's resident experts on style and culture, her current coverage ranges from exploring TikTok's contrast makeup theory and the return of the boat shoe trend to interviews with costume designers for hit shows like Nobody Wants This and The Penguin. When she’s not at work, Hanna can probably be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
-
Beyoncé Is Officially In Her Gilded Era
This very well might mean new music is on the way.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Copy These Cool-Girl Street Style Outfits From New York Fashion Week
They're low-effort and high-impact.
By Lauren Tappan Published
-
Are Lee Si-an and Yuk Jun-seo Still Together After Becoming the Buzziest Couple of 'Single's Inferno' Season 4?
The answer may surprise you.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Jennifer Lawrence Elevates Her Weatherproof Boots With Fashion Week's Favorite Coat Trend
An editor-favorite coat trend helps.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Meghan Markle's Favorite Aritzia Super Puff Comes With an Army of Celebrity Fans
For celebrities like Meghan Markle, Bella Hadid, and Jennifer Lopez, it's all about that Super Puff.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Lucy Boynton Proves Chanel Looks Can Kill for Her 'A Cruel Love' Premiere
Her outfit for the 'A Cruel Love' premiere is equal parts retro and modern.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Coco Jones's Outfit for the Coach Fall 2025 Fashion Show Is Multitasking at Its Most Stylish
Fashion multitasking at its finest.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Coach Debuts the Next Viral It-Bags at Its Fall 2025 Fashion Show
Meet the Brooklyn's heir apparent.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Kaia Gerber Refines Her Winter Outfit Formula With a Controversial Denim Trend and Soccer Cleat Sneakers
The model never strays far from this comfy daytime look.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Selena Gomez Embraces Her Bride-to-Be Era With a White Peplum Mini Dress and Marshmallow Coat
She stunned in monochromatic white at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Serena Williams Surprises the Super Bowl 2025 Halftime Show Wearing Her Tennis Style Staples
Her cameo was one of several halftime show highlights.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated