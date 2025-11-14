Freja New York’s Black Friday Sale Is a Gold Mine of It Girl-Approved Bags for Under $300
The minimalist brand has the stamp of approval from Jennifer Lawrence, Katie Holmes, and Hailey Bieber.
With seemingly unlimited budgets, my favorite A-listers have access to designers I can only dream about. That's why, when I came across Freja New York, an under-$500 handbag brand worn by Jennifer Lawrence, Hailey Bieber, and Katie Holmes, I had to get on board ASAP. Now, I'm happy to report the label's pieces are more attainable than ever during Freja New York's Black Friday Sale.
Right now, you can score up to 30 percent on Freja's website with its tiered discount—purchase one item and earn a 25 percent discount, or two or more items for 30 percent off.
For the perfect intro to the brand, start with one of Freja's cult-favorite shoulder bags—A.k.a., the bags that have already caught the attention of It girls everywhere. For instance, Holmes wore matching baggy jeans (and Freja's Caroline style!) with her daughter, Suri Cruise, for a day out in New York City. Lawrence was spotted with the brand's Christie Bag, not once, but twice, while out and about in New York.
I, for one, am partial to Freja's tote bags. The brand's Lafayette Tote is the best laptop bag I own. I've been carrying it for well over a year now, and it still looks just as luxe as when I first got it.
Trust me, I've put it through the ringer, too—every day I pack my laptop, water bottle, lunch, multiple perfumes, a planner, and my daily makeup routine into its many pockets. What's more, I can always count on it to go with my minimalist outfits thanks to its sleek, structured style.
There's so much more to love (and to save on!) at Freja—keep scrolling for my edit on the on-sale bags worth adding to your cart. Keep in mind the prices below reflect a 25 percent discount.
Shop More Handbags from Freja's Black Friday Sale
A rich burgundy shade and animal print finish make this bag look all the more expensive.
This is essentially a wider version of my Lafayette tote, making it even more spacious. I think it would work as the best-ever travel tote.
The slouchy bag trend looks even better in Freja’s luxe vegan leather.
This bucket tote works just as well on the weekend as it does for the office.
Give your go-to black handbag an upgrade with this east-west version.
This work bag may seem smaller than Freja’s other totes, but it can still fit a 13-inch laptop.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.