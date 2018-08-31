12 Pieces Under $200 from Saks' Labor Day Sale That Are Perfect for Fall

Getty ImagesChristian Vierig
1
A Pair of Striped Mules for Post-Work Drinks
Loeffler Randall,
$395 $158
2
A Knit Fringe Pullover (Yes, Post-Labor Day White Is Acceptable)
3
A New Pair of Gold Hoops
4
A Sleek Leather Crossbody
6
An Edgy Anorak for a Rainy Night Out
7
Knit Sneakers Because Why Not
8
A Meghan Markle-Inspired Sweatshirt
9
Show-Stopping Metallic Booties
10
A Small Tote for Work and Weekends
Elizabeth and James,
$395 $158
11
An Ode to Ariana Grande, A.K.A. Suede Knee-High Boots
12
A Leather-Studded Backpack
