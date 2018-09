See Photos from Oscar de la Renta's Spring 2019 Runway Show

Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia's Oscar de la Renta spring 2019 collection was held on the rooftop of Spring Studios in New York City. Guests were treated to a variety of bold looks from oversize ikat-patterned tops to fringe sarongs and sandals. There were even gowns and dresses thrown into the mix, which come in time for award season. Even though this collection won't be out until next season, celebs and their stylists will have access to the latest styles. I'm betting they're already placing orders for that yellow ballgown or the black one-shoulder minidress with a train...I can see Kendall Jenner in that.