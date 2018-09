The Emmys red carpet has wrapped, the Emmys winners were announced—and then it was time for the Emmys after-parties. Some celebs like Tiffany Haddish decided to change into a completely new outfit (she swapped her rainbow-colored gown by Prabal Gurung for a more formfitting blue dress) while Emilia Clarke decided her dress deserved to shine all night long. The after party was where the dancing, mingling, and selfies happened. But before you even think about all that, check out what your favorite stars wore.