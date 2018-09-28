Take a peek into your closet. Are you missing a cozy sweater? Need a new pair of jeans? Well, it looks like you're in luck because The Outnet is having its fall/winter 30 percent off sale, so you can arm yourself with something new and stylish for the season. If you don't have time to browse through all the items on sale, I've handpicked the best 18 items to buy and calculated the discounted price for you. The pieces are all under $150, which is practically a steal. (I have my eyes on you, silky Equipment pajamas.)