Last night, Karl Lagerfeld hosted his 2018/2019 Chanel Métiers d’Art runway show in New York City. (The show is traditionally held outside of the fashion week schedule as a way to showcase the craftsmanship and work of Chanel's specialized ateliers.) The theme for this year's collection was inspired by ancient Egypt and appropriately held at the Temple of Dendur room in the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Models walked the runway in gilded skirt suits, cocktail dresses, and gold footwear that blended in with their gold-spray painted legs. Here, 11 things to know about Lagerfeld's latest extravaganza.
Marion Cotillard, Penélope Cruz, Blake Lively, Diane Kruger, Margot Robbie, and Sadie Sink were there.
To match their boots, of course.
The more gold, the better.
The musician and producer has a special bond with Karl Lagerfeld, having created music together and collaborated on a capsule collection. Williams wore a gold bouclé top with a chainmail neck design, gold trousers, and gold boots.