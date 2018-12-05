null
11 Things to Know About Chanel's Metiers D'Art Runway Show

image
By Marina Liao
image
Getty Images

Last night, Karl Lagerfeld hosted his 2018/2019 Chanel Métiers d’Art runway show in New York City. (The show is traditionally held outside of the fashion week schedule as a way to showcase the craftsmanship and work of Chanel's specialized ateliers.) The theme for this year's collection was inspired by ancient Egypt and appropriately held at the Temple of Dendur room in the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Models walked the runway in gilded skirt suits, cocktail dresses, and gold footwear that blended in with their gold-spray painted legs. Here, 11 things to know about Lagerfeld's latest extravaganza.

1 It Took Place at the Met

Specifically, around the Temple of Dendur, which was built by the Roman governor of Egypt, Petronius, in 15 BC.

2 Celebrities Packed Into the Front Row
image
Getty Images

Marion Cotillard, Penélope Cruz, Blake Lively, Diane Kruger, Margot Robbie, and Sadie Sink were there.

3 The Theme Was Ancient Egypt, If You Can't Tell
image
Getty Images
4 Models Had Their Legs Spray Painted Gold
image
Getty Images

To match their boots, of course.

5 Artist Cyril Kongo Created Graffiti Prints for the Garments
image
6 The Next Big Trend: Gold Boots
image
Getty Images
7 Models Looked Like Glistening Oscar Statues
image
Getty Images

The more gold, the better.

8 Chanel's Iconic Cap-toe Shoes Envisioned in Gold
image
Getty Images
9 Kaia Gerber Modeled the Denim on Denim Look We All Need
image
Getty Images
10 Pharrell Williams Walked the Runway
image
Getty Images

The musician and producer has a special bond with Karl Lagerfeld, having created music together and collaborated on a capsule collection. Williams wore a gold bouclé top with a chainmail neck design, gold trousers, and gold boots.

11 As Always, Lagerfeld's Godson Hudson Kroenig Was Right by His Side at the Show
image
Getty Images
