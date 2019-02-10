image
See Every Single Naked Dress at the 2019 Grammys

The stars are not holding back.

image
By Marina Liao
image
Getty ImagesJohn Shearer

On the Grammys red carpet, the stars do not hold back. Over the top dressing is par for the course. Celebs have worn everything from plunging neckline dresses (remember this J.Lo Versace look?) to sculptural designs that defy the laws of gravity. One theme always reigns supreme, though,. and that's the naked dress. Stars like Sibley Scoles are leading the pack on the 2019 Grammys red carpet in see-through, sexy looks. It's almost like they're really wearing nothing. Check out the best of the sexiest, ahead.

Toni Braxton
61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Getty ImagesAmy Sussman
Karen Fairchild
61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
Getty ImagesKevin Mazur
Kacey Musgraves
61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
Getty ImagesLester Cohen
Ashlee Simpson
61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
Getty ImagesKevin Mazur
Jeannie Mai
US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-ARRIVALS
Getty ImagesVALERIE MACON
Maren Morris
image
Getty Images
Sibley Scoles
61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Getty ImagesSteve Granitz
Valentina Ferrer
61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
Getty ImagesKevin Mazur
Mimi Saballa
61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Getty ImagesJohn Shearer

