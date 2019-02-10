On the Grammys red carpet, the stars do not hold back. Over the top dressing is par for the course. Celebs have worn everything from plunging neckline dresses (remember this J.Lo Versace look?) to sculptural designs that defy the laws of gravity. One theme always reigns supreme, though,. and that's the naked dress. Stars like Sibley Scoles are leading the pack on the 2019 Grammys red carpet in see-through, sexy looks. It's almost like they're really wearing nothing. Check out the best of the sexiest, ahead.