After a heated debate with myself, I've decided I'm 100 percent pro-dad sneakers. Though this chunky shoe trend started a few seasons ago, retailers are fully stocked up on elevated and remixed kicks for spring/summer 2021. (Hot tip: They look especially great when paired with a maxi dress or a snuggle-into-me knit sweater.) These trendy sneakers come in all colors, from Easter pinks and blues to leopard printed options. Some brands are creating edgy, chunky soles that go beyond your regular dad kicks; others are playing with neon laces and other prints. It all goes to show that chunky sneakers aren't going anywhere this season, if at all. If you have yet to find your dad sneaker solemate, I'm here to help. I found 25 of the best pairs to shop right now and at every price point imaginable. Happy shopping!

STAUD x New Balance 574 Suede and Mesh Sneakers $150 at NET-A-PORTER The ongoing STAUD x New Balance collaboration is truly the gift that keeps on giving. The fashion set is obsessed with everything the two brands work on, so snag these sneakers before they sell out.

Nike W Air Max Genome Sneaker $170 at REVOLVE For an updated look on a classic silhouette, consider this pair of Nikes in this shocking pink-and-white colorway.

PUMA x June Ambrose Regal RS Renegade High Top Sneaker $100 at Nordstrom PUMA teamed up with celebrity stylist June Ambrose for this pair of high-top sneakers, and the fashionable know-how is evident.

Off-White Out of Office Sneaker $515 at Nordstrom I have been eyeing these baby pink sneakers from Off-White for such a long time, so it might just be time to splurge.

P448 Thea Sneaker $298 at Nordstrom If you’re not super into sneakers that are covered in logos, consider this pair from 9448 that has a sneaky perforated design on the side.

Veja Condor 2 Sneaker $160 at REVOLVE Veja is one of the fashion set’s favorite sneaker brands, and for good reason. Besides being, well, cute, this pair is made from 100 percent recycled materials.

Fila Sandenal Sneaker $85 at REVOLVE On the other side of the color wheel sits this pair of gray sneakers from Fila. Perfect for the office or running errands!

Nike Air Max 2021 Sneaker $160 at Nordstrom Another day, another pair of Nikes that have landed on my wishlist. This purple-and-white pair has currently caught my eye.

Reebok x Cardi Coated Club C Double Platform Sneaker $80 at Nordstrom If you’re over wearing your basic white sneakers, try this pair from Reebok’s ongoing collaboration with Cardi B that features a bold black sole.

PUMA California Sneaker $65 at Amazon Or, if you want a pair of white sneakers that comes with just a *touch* of black detailing, check out this subtle pair from PUMA.

Superga 2790 Platform Sneaker $80 at REVOLVE Italian shoemaker Superga is beloved by celebrities like Hailey Bieber. This platform pair puts a low-key spin on the word “chunky.”

Madewell Kickoff Trainer Sneakers $98 at Madewell Betcha didn’t know that Madewell also has a totally cool range of sneakers on its site! This peach-hued pair is a little better for the wintertime than your average white option.

Gola Coaster Peak High-Top Sneakers $80 at Anthropologie Are they sneakers? Are they boots? This pair of shoes from Gola is the best of both worlds.

Topshop Como Chunky Sneakers $41.40 at ASOS My inner ‘90s baby is freaking out over this pair of graphic black-and-white sneakers from Topshop.

Alexander McQueen Suede-Trimmed Leather Exaggerated-Sole Sneakers $580 at NET-A-PORTER Or, if you want a pair of two-toned sneakers that is slightly more subtle, how cute is this pair from Alexander McQueen?

Billini Stassi Chunky Sneaker $64.95 at Nordstrom I prefer a cream-colored sneaker in the wintertime, and this pair from Billini fits the bill to perfection.