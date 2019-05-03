On May 2, Prada's resort 2020 show was hosted at The Piano Factory in NYC, the fashion house's headquarters. Miuccia Prada showed over 40 runway looks, ranging from tailored blazers to tent-like outerwear and floral tunic-like tops. It girls like Gigi Hadid and Kaia Gerber popped up on the runway and stars like Elle Fanning (who will be wearing sister brand Miu Miu to the Met Gala on Monday), Natalia Dyer, Diane Kruger, and Uma Thurman showed up for the event. See what went down the runway, ahead.

•••

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter (subscribe here).

