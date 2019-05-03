Skin Care
Prada's Resort 2020 Runway Show Brought Out All the Celebs

Elle Fanning, Diane Kruger, and Uma Thurman attended.

By Bridget Burns and Marina Liao
image
Courtesy of Prada

On May 2, Prada's resort 2020 show was hosted at The Piano Factory in NYC, the fashion house's headquarters. Miuccia Prada showed over 40 runway looks, ranging from tailored blazers to tent-like outerwear and floral tunic-like tops. It girls like Gigi Hadid and Kaia Gerber popped up on the runway and stars like Elle Fanning (who will be wearing sister brand Miu Miu to the Met Gala on Monday), Natalia Dyer, Diane Kruger, and Uma Thurman showed up for the event. See what went down the runway, ahead.

