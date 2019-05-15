Stars brought their A-game.
The 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival is here! From May 14 to May 25, celebrities will be arriving to promote their films, attend glitzy parties, and walk down yet another long red carpet. Elle Fanning and Selena Gomez were some of the first to arrive for the annual event, but many more are sure to touch down in France soon. Will we have another Kendall Jenner naked dress moment, or see Kristen Stewart taking off her shoes on the red carpet? Only time will tell, so stay tuned. Ahead, check out all the stunning outfits so far.
In Valentino Haute Couture
In a Louis Vuitton custom dress and Chopard jewelry
In Christian Louboutin heels and Chopard jewelry
In a Julien Macdonald gown and Giuseppe Zanotti shoes
In Dior
In Loewe
In Haider Ackermann
In Chanel outfit, Tabitha Simmons shoes, and Messika earrings
Chloe's in custom Mugler, Selena in a Louis Vuitton dress, Jimmy Choo heels, and Bulgari jewelry
In Fendi sunglasses
In a Louis Vuitton set, Jimmy Choo heels, and Bulgari jewelry
In Dior Haute Couture
In a Gucci dress and Chopard jewelry
In custom Alberta Ferretti
In Ralph & Russo couture and Rene Caovilla shoes
In Etro Couture and Aquazzura heels
In Etro Couture
In a Ryan Lo dress, Miu Miu shoes
In Dior and Chopard jewels
In Etro