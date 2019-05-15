The 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival is here! From May 14 to May 25, celebrities will be arriving to promote their films, attend glitzy parties, and walk down yet another long red carpet. Elle Fanning and Selena Gomez were some of the first to arrive for the annual event, but many more are sure to touch down in France soon. Will we have another Kendall Jenner naked dress moment, or see Kristen Stewart taking off her shoes on the red carpet? Only time will tell, so stay tuned. Ahead, check out all the stunning outfits so far.