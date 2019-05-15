image
The 2019 Cannes Film Festival Outfits You Can't Miss

Stars brought their A-game.

image
By Marina Liao
image
Stephane Cardinale - CorbisGetty Images

The 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival is here! From May 14 to May 25, celebrities will be arriving to promote their films, attend glitzy parties, and walk down yet another long red carpet. Elle Fanning and Selena Gomez were some of the first to arrive for the annual event, but many more are sure to touch down in France soon. Will we have another Kendall Jenner naked dress moment, or see Kristen Stewart taking off her shoes on the red carpet? Only time will tell, so stay tuned. Ahead, check out all the stunning outfits so far.

1 Elle Fanning
"Les Miserables" Red Carpet - The 72nd Annual Cannes Film Festival
George PimentelGetty Images

In Valentino Haute Couture

2 Julianne Moore
"Les Miserables" Red Carpet - The 72nd Annual Cannes Film Festival
George PimentelGetty Images

In a Louis Vuitton custom dress and Chopard jewelry

3 Amber Heard
"Les Miserables" Red Carpet - The 72nd Annual Cannes Film Festival
Mike MarslandGetty Images

In Christian Louboutin heels and Chopard jewelry

4 Alessandra Ambrosio
Celebrity Sightings At The 72nd Annual Cannes Film Festival - Day 2
Jacopo RauleGetty Images

In a Julien Macdonald gown and Giuseppe Zanotti shoes

5 Bella Hadid
image
Getty Images

In Dior

6 Carla Bruni
"Les Miserables" Red Carpet - The 72nd Annual Cannes Film Festival
Daniele VenturelliGetty Images
7 Chloe Sevigny
"The Dead Don't Die" Photocall - The 72nd Annual Cannes Film Festival
Tony BarsonGetty Images

In Loewe

8 Tilda Swinton
"The Dead Don't Die" Photocall - The 72nd Annual Cannes Film Festival
Tony BarsonGetty Images

In Haider Ackermann

9 Selena Gomez
72nd Cannes Film Festival, The Dead Don't Die Photocall
Anadolu AgencyGetty Images

In Chanel outfit, Tabitha Simmons shoes, and Messika earrings

10 Chloe Sevigny and Selena Gomez
Gala Dinner Arrivals - The 72nd Annual Cannes Film Festival
Foc KanGetty Images

Chloe's in custom Mugler, Selena in a Louis Vuitton dress, Jimmy Choo heels, and Bulgari jewelry

11 Elle Fanning
Celebrity Sightings At The 72nd Annual Cannes Film Festival - Day 2
Marc PiaseckiGetty Images

In Fendi sunglasses

12 Julianne Moore
"See Life Through A Different Lens" Photocall - The 72nd Annual Cannes Film Festival
Daniele VenturelliGetty Images
13 Selena Gomez
"The Dead Don't Die" & Opening Ceremony Red Carpet - The 72nd Annual Cannes Film Festival
Pascal Le SegretainGetty Images

In a Louis Vuitton set, Jimmy Choo heels, and Bulgari jewelry

14 Julianne Moore
image
Getty Images

In Dior Haute Couture

15 Elle Fanning
"The Dead Don't Die" & Opening Ceremony Red Carpet - The 72nd Annual Cannes Film Festival
Stephane Cardinale - CorbisGetty Images

In a Gucci dress and Chopard jewelry

16 Eva Longoria
image
Getty Images

In custom Alberta Ferretti

17 Alessandra Ambrosio
"The Dead Don't Die" & Opening Ceremony Red Carpet - The 72nd Annual Cannes Film Festival
Dominique CharriauGetty Images

In Ralph & Russo couture and Rene Caovilla shoes

18 Romee Strijd
"The Dead Don't Die" & Opening Ceremony Red Carpet - The 72nd Annual Cannes Film Festival
Pascal Le SegretainGetty Images

In Etro Couture and Aquazzura heels

19 Izabel Goulart
"The Dead Don't Die" & Opening Ceremony Red Carpet - The 72nd Annual Cannes Film Festival
Pascal Le SegretainGetty Images

In Etro Couture

20 Elle Fanning
image
Getty Images

In a Ryan Lo dress, Miu Miu shoes

21 Elle Fanning
image
Getty Images

In Dior and Chopard jewels

22 Alessandra Ambrosio
image
Getty Images
23 Romee Strijd
image
Getty Images

In Etro

