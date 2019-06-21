Summer is finally here, and what better way to kick off the season than with a shopping spree? Fortunately, Net-a-Porter's 24-hour flash sale came just in time.

For one day only, the retailer is offering 20 percent off a selection of clothes, jewelry, shoes, and beachwear. All you need to do is enter the promo code "JUNE21" at checkout. Whether you're looking for pieces from luxury brands like Chloé and Saint Laurent or cool-girl essentials from GANNI, LoveShackFancy, and STAUD, there's bound to be something that piques your interest.

Since you only have until tonight to shop, it can feel overwhelming trying to scroll through hundreds of pages with so little time. And since you don't want to spend your entire Summer Friday scouring the sale, we're sharing a few of our faves to add to your cart ASAP. Shop the best summer pieces from Net-a-Porter's flash sale, below.