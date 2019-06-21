Summer is finally here, and what better way to kick off the season than with a shopping spree? Fortunately, Net-a-Porter's 24-hour flash sale came just in time.
For one day only, the retailer is offering 20 percent off a selection of clothes, jewelry, shoes, and beachwear. All you need to do is enter the promo code "JUNE21" at checkout. Whether you're looking for pieces from luxury brands like Chloé and Saint Laurent or cool-girl essentials from GANNI, LoveShackFancy, and STAUD, there's bound to be something that piques your interest.
Since you only have until tonight to shop, it can feel overwhelming trying to scroll through hundreds of pages with so little time. And since you don't want to spend your entire Summer Friday scouring the sale, we're sharing a few of our faves to add to your cart ASAP. Shop the best summer pieces from Net-a-Porter's flash sale, below.
Ulla Johnson's sweet ruffles and signature prints have "summer" written all over them.
Protecting yourself from the sun has never looked so good.
Lisa Marie Fernandez's dress can double as a super chic beach cover up.
Good news! You can bring LoveShackFancy's ethereal aesthetic to the beach or to dinner underneath a pair of jeans.
Cult Gaia's sandals will add an artful touch to any outfit.
Cool-girl brand GANNI brings an effortlessly chic energy to all of its clothes—including this gingham frock.
Found: The perfect printed dress for your slew of summer weddings.
Manebi's elevated espadrilles will transition nicely from the office to your time spent #OOO.
A stylish alternative to your jorts, thanks to IRO.
If you want to make a strictly practical purchase, stock up on some wardrobe staples like James Perse's oh-so-soft tees.
The bucket bag = a summer bucket list essential.
Tibi reimagines the LBD with a light, breezy midi dress that includes thoughtful, faux leather details. This is the only thing we want to wear on our beach vacation.
For the ultimate laid-back look, pair this statement top with some denim cut-offs or white jeans.
Trust us, you're going to get a lot of mileage out of HVN's easy sundress.
Between the daisy print and adorable tie detailing along the straps, VerdeLimón's swimsuit proves that swimwear can be just as fashionable as it is functional.
