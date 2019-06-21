image
Net-a-Porter's 24-Hour Flash Sale Is Here—Shop the Best Summer Pieces

image
Design by Morgan McMullen

Summer is finally here, and what better way to kick off the season than with a shopping spree? Fortunately, Net-a-Porter's 24-hour flash sale came just in time.

For one day only, the retailer is offering 20 percent off a selection of clothes, jewelry, shoes, and beachwear. All you need to do is enter the promo code "JUNE21" at checkout. Whether you're looking for pieces from luxury brands like Chloé and Saint Laurent or cool-girl essentials from GANNI, LoveShackFancy, and STAUD, there's bound to be something that piques your interest.

Since you only have until tonight to shop, it can feel overwhelming trying to scroll through hundreds of pages with so little time. And since you don't want to spend your entire Summer Friday scouring the sale, we're sharing a few of our faves to add to your cart ASAP. Shop the best summer pieces from Net-a-Porter's flash sale, below.

1 Elm Broderie Anglaise-Trimmed Floral Print Cotton-Poplin Blouse
Courtesy
Ulla Johnson Net-a-Porter
$245.00
SHOP IT

Ulla Johnson's sweet ruffles and signature prints have "summer" written all over them. 

2 Brisa Frayed Grosgrain-Trimmed Toquilla Straw Hat
Courtesy
Sensi Studio Net-a-Porter
$145.00
SHOP IT

Protecting yourself from the sun has never looked so good. 

3 Laura Broderie Anglaise Cotton Midi Dress
Courtesy
Lisa Marie Fernandez Net-a-Porter
$695.00
SHOP IT

Lisa Marie Fernandez's dress can double as a super chic beach cover up. 

4 Gaga Belted Ruffled Printed Swimsuit
Courtesy
LoveShackFancy Net-a-Porter
$275.00
SHOP IT

Good news! You can bring LoveShackFancy's ethereal aesthetic to the beach or to dinner underneath a pair of jeans. 

5 Jila Tortoiseshell-Effect Vinyl Sandals
Courtesy
Cult Gaia Net-a-Porter
$390.00
SHOP IT

Cult Gaia's sandals will add an artful touch to any outfit. 

6 Gingham Mesh Wrap Mini Dress
Courtesy
GANNI Net-a-Porter
$280.00
SHOP IT

Cool-girl brand GANNI brings an effortlessly chic energy to all of its clothes—including this gingham frock. 

7 Eve Printed Silk Crepe de Chine Mini Dress
Courtesy
Saloni Net-a-Porter
$650.00
SHOP IT

Found: The perfect printed dress for your slew of summer weddings

8 Havana Canvas Espadrilles
Courtesy
Manebi Net-a-Porter
$110.00
SHOP IT

Manebi's elevated espadrilles will transition nicely from the office to your time spent #OOO.

9 Voukko Belted Denim Shorts
Courtesy
IRO Net-a-Porter
$400.00
SHOP IT

A stylish alternative to your jorts, thanks to IRO. 

10 Casual Slub Supima Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt
Courtesy
James Perse Net-a-Porter
$85.00
SHOP IT

If you want to make a strictly practical purchase, stock up on some wardrobe staples like James Perse's oh-so-soft tees.

11 Bissett Mini Croc-Effect Leather Bucket Bag
Courtesy
STAUD Net-a-Porter
$375.00
SHOP IT

The bucket bag = a summer bucket list essential. 

12 Leilei Faux Leather-Trimmed Lyocell Midi Dress
Courtesy
Tibi Net-a-Porter
$625.00
SHOP IT

Tibi reimagines the LBD with a light, breezy midi dress that includes thoughtful, faux leather details. This is the only thing we want to wear on our beach vacation.

13 One-Shoulder Ruffled Fil Coupé Georgette Blouse
Courtesy
Self-Portrait Net-a-Porter
$330.00
SHOP IT

For the ultimate laid-back look, pair this statement top with some denim cut-offs or white jeans. 

14 Maria Printed Silk Crepe de Chine Mini Dress
Courtesy
HVN Net-a-Porter
$545.00
SHOP IT

Trust us, you're going to get a lot of mileage out of HVN's easy sundress.

15 Manila Floral Print Swimsuit
Courtesy
VerdeLimón Net-a-Porter
$233.00
SHOP IT

Between the daisy print and adorable tie detailing along the straps, VerdeLimón's swimsuit proves that swimwear can be just as fashionable as it is functional. 

•••

