A Printed Turtleneck Is the One Item You Need This Fall
Peeking out beneath a blazer or sneaking up under a slip dress, this layering piece brings a pinch of pizzazz to any outfit.
By Sara Holzman
Yes, it's true, summer is over—but your wardrobe can still have whimsy! A printed turtleneck is the best way to brighten up just about any outfit; simply wear under any layering piece. Pair a bold paisley with a bomber jacket, animal prints with florals, or a cropped vest atop a playful plaid— the options are aplenty. Ahead, 14 of our top printed picks to choose from.
