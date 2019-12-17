image
Stock Up on Last-Minute Gifts at Nordstrom's Holiday Sale

image
Design by Morgan McMullen

It doesn't matter if you're on the hunt for a great New Year's Eve outfit or a cheese board for your holiday party—Nordstrom has it all. Now, thanks to its big holiday sale, it's the perfect place to stock up on last-minute presents. Currently, the retailer is offering some steep discounts on clothing, beauty products, and home goods.

With Christmas and Hanukkah less than a week away, the sale gives us all an opportunity to finish up our holiday shopping without dealing with crazy prices. Peruse through our favorite deals, below.

1 Wubby Fleece Pullover
Courtesy
THREAD & SUPPLY Nordstrom
SHOP IT

$78
$49.90

It's no wonder why Thread & Supply's fleece has become Insta famous. Made with a ridiculously soft polyester fleece, this pullover is basically a wearable blanket.

2 Capri Blue Iridescent Jar Candle
ANTHROPOLOGIE Nordstrom
SHOP IT

$30
$22.50

Not sure what to get the host or hostess with the mostess? A fragrant Capri Blue candle is the gift that keeps on giving. Burn it all winter long. 

3 Epic React Flyknit 2 Running Shoes
Courtesy
NIKE Nordstrom
SHOP IT

$150
$74.98

Get started on those New Year's resolutions early by scoring Nike's stylish Flyknits for half off.

4 Hooded Down & Feather Jacket
COLE HAAN SIGNATURE Nordstrom
SHOP IT

$225
$109

As House Stark would say, winter is coming. If you haven't already picked up a warm winter jacket, feast your eyes on Cole Haan's insulating style. 

5 Self Love Facial Ritual Kit
HERBIVORE BOTANICALS Nordstrom
SHOP IT

$58
$48

Shopping for the beauty buff in your life? They'll love this self-care kit from clean beauty brand Herbivore. 

6 Davist Booties
Courtesy
STEVE MADDEN Nordstrom
SHOP IT

$131.95
$79.17 

Start 2020 on a stylish foot with Steve Madden's booties. This versatile faux-croc silhouette has "cool girl" written all over it. 

7 Good Legs High Waist Ankle Skinny Jeans
GOOD AMERICAN Nordstrom
SHOP IT

$159
$95.40

A great pair of jeans may not be the first idea that comes to mind for a holiday gift, but it's one they'll definitely wear over and over again.

8 10-Quart Enameled Steel Stockpot
Courtesy
LE CREUSET Nordstrom
SHOP IT

$110
$80

Trust us, your favorite homebody will get a lot of mileage out of Le Creuset's spacious stockpot.

9 Sequin Slipdress
ENDLESS ROSE Nordstrom
SHOP IT

$110
$65.98

Look like the chicest walking NYE ball they've ever seen in Endless Rose's sparkly slip dress.

10 Boob Bath Mat
Courtesy
COLD PICNIC Nordstrom
SHOP IT

$60
$48

Give your or your friend's bathroom a feminist touch with Cold Picnic's boob bath mat.

•••

