Stock Up on Last-Minute Gifts at Nordstrom's Holiday Sale

It doesn't matter if you're on the hunt for a great New Year's Eve outfit or a cheese board for your holiday party—Nordstrom has it all. Now, thanks to its big holiday sale, it's the perfect place to stock up on last-minute presents. Currently, the retailer is offering some steep discounts on clothing, beauty products, and home goods.
With Christmas and Hanukkah less than a week away, the sale gives us all an opportunity to finish up our holiday shopping without dealing with crazy prices. Peruse through our favorite deals, below.
$78
$49.90
It's no wonder why Thread & Supply's fleece has become Insta famous. Made with a ridiculously soft polyester fleece, this pullover is basically a wearable blanket.
$30
$22.50
Not sure what to get the host or hostess with the mostess? A fragrant Capri Blue candle is the gift that keeps on giving. Burn it all winter long.
$150
$74.98
Get started on those New Year's resolutions early by scoring Nike's stylish Flyknits for half off.
$225
$109
As House Stark would say, winter is coming. If you haven't already picked up a warm winter jacket, feast your eyes on Cole Haan's insulating style.
$58
$48
Shopping for the beauty buff in your life? They'll love this self-care kit from clean beauty brand Herbivore.
$131.95
$79.17
Start 2020 on a stylish foot with Steve Madden's booties. This versatile faux-croc silhouette has "cool girl" written all over it.
$159
$95.40
A great pair of jeans may not be the first idea that comes to mind for a holiday gift, but it's one they'll definitely wear over and over again.
$110
$80
Trust us, your favorite homebody will get a lot of mileage out of Le Creuset's spacious stockpot.
$110
$65.98
Look like the chicest walking NYE ball they've ever seen in Endless Rose's sparkly slip dress.
$60
$48
Give your or your friend's bathroom a feminist touch with Cold Picnic's boob bath mat.
•••
