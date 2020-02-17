The Prettiest Timeless Pearl Accessories for Your Wedding Day

Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn money from the links on this page.
We promise they actually go with a modern look.
Pearls are famous for their timelessness and vintage appeal, which make them a go-to accent for bridal looks. They looked incredible on your grandmother on her big day, and your sister on hers, and your mother-in-law on hers. (You pick up what we’re throwing down here, right?) This time, step away from the single-strand necklace or matching sets and create a look that is uniquely yours. Luckily, pearl details now come in every incarnation a bride can imagine. We’re talkin’ headpieces, pearl-encrusted mules, statement jewelry and the finishing touch of a pearly evening bag. Pick a pearl, any pearl—whatever your bridal style may be—you truly can’t go wrong here.
This pearly bag is a complete showstopper that doesn’t take away from your dress and, in fact, goes with almost any look you’re aiming to achieve.
Imagine your ideal floral headpiece. Now, imagine it not falling flat by the time dinner is served. Problem solved!
These pearl drops take the fussiness down a notch. Not to mention, they're super friendly on your wedding budget.
This edgy take on a pearl ear cuff is a perfect complement to an updo.
These low-heeled stunners are covered, top to bottom, in various sized pearls. The price tag comes along with the handiwork, yes, but these are a true work of art and a shoe collector’s dream.
This woven pearl tote is a sweet companion to your wedding day look, complete with a detachable strap (if you need to be a bit more hands-free).
This sculptural silver and pearl-accented hairpin is a unique addition to a clean, swept-back bun.
Irregular-shaped pearls sourced from the Tennessee river make for a delicate take on a strand to have on this day, and happily forever after.
Take the pearl strand and turn it on its head—or, rather, your head. A simple pearl crown can elevate the most simple of bridal looks.
Designer Mizuki Goltz serves up chic modernity in her treatment of pearls. This three-pearl beauty can balance out any left-hand ring with style and grace.
This story appears in the February 2020 issue of Marie Claire.