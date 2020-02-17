image
The Prettiest Timeless Pearl Accessories for Your Wedding Day

We promise they actually go with a modern look.

By Julia Gall
image
KAT IRLIN

Pearls are famous for their timelessness and vintage appeal, which make them a go-to accent for bridal looks. They looked incredible on your grandmother on her big day, and your sister on hers, and your mother-in-law on hers. (You pick up what we’re throwing down here, right?) This time, step away from the single-strand necklace or matching sets and create a look that is uniquely yours. Luckily, pearl details now come in every incarnation a bride can imagine. We’re talkin’ headpieces, pearl-encrusted mules, statement jewelry and the finishing touch of a pearly evening bag. Pick a pearl, any pearl—whatever your bridal style may be—you truly can’t go wrong here.

Beaded Egg Clutch
Simone Rocha farfetch.com
$735.00
This pearly bag is a complete showstopper that doesn’t take away from your dress and, in fact, goes with almost any look you’re aiming to achieve.

Baby's Breath Gold-Tone Pearl Headband
14 / Quatorze net-a-porter.com
$500.00
Imagine your ideal floral headpiece. Now, imagine it not falling flat by the time dinner is served. Problem solved!

Dayla Pearl Drop Earrings
Baublebar
BaubleBar shopbop.com
$36.00
These pearl drops take the fussiness down a notch. Not to mention, they're super friendly on your wedding budget.

White Gold Pearl Ear Stick
Lauren X Khoo modaoperandi.com
$1,500.00
This edgy take on a pearl ear cuff is a perfect complement to an updo.

Samantha 35 Faux Pearl-Embellished Mules
Jimmy Choo matchesfashion.com
$1,750.00
These low-heeled stunners are covered, top to bottom, in various sized pearls. The price tag comes along with the handiwork, yes, but these are a true work of art and a shoe collector’s dream.

Pearl Bucket Bag
Guess guess.com
$68.00
This woven pearl tote is a sweet companion to your wedding day look, complete with a detachable strap (if you need to be a bit more hands-free).

White Pearl Heirloom Hair Pin
chanluu.com
$125.00
This sculptural silver and pearl-accented hairpin is a unique addition to a clean, swept-back bun.

Seed Pearl Bracelet
Mociun mociun.com
$145.00
Irregular-shaped pearls sourced from the Tennessee river make for a delicate take on a strand to have on this day, and happily forever after.

Ivory Pearl Strand Headband
Lele Sadoughi lelesadoughi.com
$85.00
Take the pearl strand and turn it on its head—or, rather, your head. A simple pearl crown can elevate the most simple of bridal looks.

14k Gold 3-Pearl & Diamond Ring
Mizuki bergdorfgoodman.com
$695.00
Designer Mizuki Goltz serves up chic modernity in her treatment of pearls. This three-pearl beauty can balance out any left-hand ring with style and grace.

This story appears in the February 2020 issue of Marie Claire.

