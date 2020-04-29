Today's Top Stories
1
28 'Killing Eve' Fashion Moments That Left Us Dead
2
Why Haven't You Tried a Lip Oil Yet?
3
Anthro's Taking an Extra 50 Percent Off Sale Items
4
Shampoos to Make Your Hair Grow Fast in Isolation
5
The Must-Watch TV Shows of 2020

Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn money from the links on this page.

Free People's Activewear Sale Is Upping My Virtual Workout Game

As the great Elle Woods once said, "Exercise gives you endorphins. Endorphins make you happy."

By Kelsey Mulvey
Free People

Remember going to your favorite fitness studio? Catching up with your favorite instructor? Sharing those post-sweat selfies? We'll have those days once again, but for now if you're looking to amp up your at-home exercise routine, Free People is here to help. Right now, the retailer is offering steep discounts on its stylish activewear, which is, frankly, very rare. Whether you're on the hunt for super-stretchy, yoga-approved leggings or a supportive sports bra for your virtual HIIT class, Free People will give you that extra motivation you need to conquer your workout. This week is also Free People's Fitness Week, where the brand is offering special deals and live classes from studios like SkyTing and 305 Fitness. Before you get the workouts started, peruse through these awesome activewear deals, below.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
1 Seeing Stars Fleece
FP Movement
SHOP IT

$128
$69.95

Fleece layers are having a moment. (They're also just incredibly comfy.) This pick will be a welcomed addition to your Netflix and Chill setup.

2 High-Rise Ankle Length Roll Out Leggings
Free People
FP Movement
SHOP IT

$128
$99.95

Nobody can have too many pairs of leggings, especially when they look like these cute high-rise ankle-length ones. 

3 Cut-Out Bodysuit
Live The Process
SHOP IT

$218
$149.95

This bodysuit from Live the Process offers a cool, updated take on the traditional workout staple. 

4 Super-High-Rise 7/8 Sanctuary Leggings
Free People
FP Movement
SHOP IT

$98
$69.95

This sweet ruffled pair of leggings is just as pretty as it is practical. Exercise, but make it fashion. 

5 Bow Down Long-Sleeve Top
Free People
FP Movement
SHOP IT

$68
$49.95

Go ahead, pair your new cute leggings with an equally flouncy top.

6 Heatin Up Bubble Pullover
Free People
SHOP IT

$98
$49.95

Catch me in this slouchy bubble pullover until it actually feels like spring. 

7 Topaz Colorblock Bra
FP Movement
SHOP IT

$58
$29.95

With a compression fit, this sports bra is a perfect match for your next HIIT class.

8 Opal Shorty Shorts
FP Movement
SHOP IT

$78
$49.95

Made with water-resistant material, these shorts were designed with your super-sweaty workout in mind.

9 On It Flare
Free People
FP Movement
SHOP IT

$118
$49.95

These flared pants are perfect for a low-key yoga class—or, you know, lounging around the house.

10 Southern Lights Onesie
FP Movement
SHOP IT

$148
$99.95

If all you really want is a cute alternative to your favorite sweatpants, feast your eyes on this onesie. 

•••

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Best Sales to Shop Right Now
PSA: West Elm Is Offering 20 Percent Off Sitewide
Everything We're Buying From Sephora's Spring Sale
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
What to Buy From Madewell's Super Rare Sale
Find Mom a Gift at Anthro's Home Flash Sale
What to Buy From Adidas' Loungewear Sale
How to Buy Meghan Markle's Fave Shoes for Less
What to Buy From Outdoor Voices' Amazing Sale
I Want to Buy Everything at Nordie's Spring Sale
Mejuri Is Having a Rare Sale on Its Dainty Jewelry
Anthro Is Having a Sale on Spring Essentials