Alala Is Having a Secret Sale on Its Super Chic Activewear

When it comes to buying new workout leggings...the limit does not exist.
If you want to restock your wardrobe with cute leggings, sports bras, and hoodies, look no further. Right now, Alala is offering steep discounts on some of its most popular styles. Since we're going to spend the foreseeable future inside, you might as well invest in cute workout clothes that make you feel good. (I mean, think of all the money you're saving on real clothes.) Plus, once life gets back to normal, you can wear your new leggings and sports bras to your favorite workout class. Sizes and colors are already selling out, so go ahead and shop Alala's standout styles, below.
$165
$66
Made with super-soft velour, this crew neck sweater is a must-wear for your next binge-watching session. Oh, and did I mention it's on sale for under $100? It's a win-win.
$55
$39
Thanks to its seamless construction, this fitted top is comfortable enough for exercising and lounging.
$65
$52
Alala's sale is a great opportunity to stock up on the basics, like a workout tank. Between its mesh material and sweet tie detailing, this option will come in handy during your next hot yoga class. (You know, when you're able to go back to your favorite studio.)
$95
$76
Nobody is wearing wired bras anymore. Fortunately, Alala's plunge-neck style is supportive and cute.
$125
$75
You probably have enough pairs of black leggings, but what about a fresh white pair? This mesh style will be your go-to pick for your next virtual yoga class—or, let's be honest, laying on your couch and watching Outer Banks.
$125
$100
Add a pop of color to your leggings rotation with this fiery pair that's just as pretty as it is practical.
$195
$78
Nowadays, sweatpants are a lot more than pants; they're basically a wearable security blanket. Fortunately, Alala makes a colorblocked pair that's super cute.
$85
$60
If you're more of a shorts girl, pick up this pretty pink pair. Psst...they can also double as pajama bottoms since we all have those days where we don't change into "work clothes."
$105
$63
With a comfortable, chafe-free seam, this pair is perfect for an outdoor run or virtual HIIT class.
$145
$116
Thanks to its cropped silhouette, this hoodie is equal parts sensible and stylish. It will look good with matching leggings or skinny jeans once you're ready to wear jeans. Baby steps, people.
•••
