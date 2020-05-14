Today's Top Stories
Alala Is Having a Secret Sale on Its Super Chic Activewear

When it comes to buying new workout leggings...the limit does not exist.

By Kelsey Mulvey
alala activewear sale
Alala

If you want to restock your wardrobe with cute leggings, sports bras, and hoodies, look no further. Right now, Alala is offering steep discounts on some of its most popular styles. Since we're going to spend the foreseeable future inside, you might as well invest in cute workout clothes that make you feel good. (I mean, think of all the money you're saving on real clothes.) Plus, once life gets back to normal, you can wear your new leggings and sports bras to your favorite workout class. Sizes and colors are already selling out, so go ahead and shop Alala's standout styles, below.

1 Velour Crew Neck Sweater
Made with super-soft velour, this crew neck sweater is a must-wear for your next binge-watching session. Oh, and did I mention it's on sale for under $100? It's a win-win.

2 Essential Seamless Tank
Thanks to its seamless construction, this fitted top is comfortable enough for exercising and lounging.

3 Mesh Tie Back Tank
Alala's sale is a great opportunity to stock up on the basics, like a workout tank. Between its mesh material and sweet tie detailing, this option will come in handy during your next hot yoga class. (You know, when you're able to go back to your favorite studio.) 

4 Bolt Bra
Nobody is wearing wired bras anymore. Fortunately, Alala's plunge-neck style is supportive and cute. 

5 Love Tights
You probably have enough pairs of black leggings, but what about a fresh white pair? This mesh style will be your go-to pick for your next virtual yoga class—or, let's be honest, laying on your couch and watching Outer Banks

6 Peak Tights
Add a pop of color to your leggings rotation with this fiery pair that's just as pretty as it is practical. 

7 Arcs Sweatpants
Nowadays, sweatpants are a lot more than pantsthey're basically a wearable security blanket. Fortunately, Alala makes a colorblocked pair that's super cute. 

8 Pile Shorts
If you're more of a shorts girl, pick up this pretty pink pair. Psst...they can also double as pajama bottoms since we all have those days where we don't change into "work clothes."

9 Vamp Tights
With a comfortable, chafe-free seam, this pair is perfect for an outdoor run or virtual HIIT class. 

10 Boulder Hoodie
Thanks to its cropped silhouette, this hoodie is equal parts sensible and stylish. It will look good with matching leggings or skinny jeans once you're ready to wear jeans. Baby steps, people.

•••

