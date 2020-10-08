Cute Winter Sweaters to Make the Cold Bearable
From chunky knits to soft cashmere, I want them all.
By Marina Liao
You already know #sweaterweather is a thing once winter rolls around, so I'll cut right to the chase: You need a new sweater for this season. You likely have a few go-tos in your closet already, but there's always room for at least one new style, whether it's a chunky knit with exaggerated sleeves or a cute cream piece to replace your yellowing one from previous seasons. Before you shop the latest options, make sure to Marie Kondo your sweater collection so you're left with only the ones that actually bring you joy. If you need help identifying what to donate/recycle, base your decisions on the fall/winter 2020 trends or let the pumpkin spice palette serve as a deciding factor. Once you've cut out all the sweaters you don't wear anymore, you'll have room for these new goodies. (And if you want to get them on Amazon this year? We've put together this list for exactly that.)
H&M Collared Sweater
A Pearl Embellished Sweater
With the right embellishments, like these pearls around the collar, a sweater can look fresh and exciting. This feminine piece can be worn with white jeans and a cute pair of booties or styled with a leather mini skirt and combat boots for a girly-yet-edgy look.
The Frankie Shop Cut-Out Ribbed Sweater in Oatmeal
A Cutout Sweater
The Frankie Shop caused a stir with its reimagined padded t-shirt, proving it can take the basics and make them interesting. That's the case with its sweaters too—as evidenced by this one, which is longer in length and also has cutouts on the collar and sleeves.
FP Beach Monik Sweater
A Backless Sweater
This turtleneck sweater brings all the drama from the back. While not safe for more modest occasions, it's a cute weekend piece to wear when you don't feel like being completely covered up. Just don't forget a coat when you leave the house.
Rouje Roberto Sweater
A Rose Printed Sweater
If you binge-watched Emily in Paris or have a longstanding obsession with France, you'll love the label Rouje. It's your one-stop-shop (they carry everything from clothes to accessories) to getting that effortless French-girl look.
Max Mara Leisure Ribbed Mohair Blend Sweater
A Brown Mohair Sweater
As a fan of Max Mara's monochromatic runway looks and effortless everyday pieces, I definitely feel inclined to slip into one of its plush sweaters for winter. This wool piece is designed for a relaxed fit, so feel free to cozy into it.
Banana Republic Silk Cashmere Relaxed Zebra Sweater
A Zebra Print Sweater
You might not feel comfortable with an all-over zebra print sweater, so try this one where the print is just concentrated on the front. This sweater also comes in a brown and black combo, if you prefer a darker tone.
Kate Spade New York Begonia Jacquard Sweater
A Floral Sweater
This floral Kate Spade New York sweater will bring a smile to your face, especially on days when you're missing spring/summer. The color and print is great for Zoom, too.
Off-White Intarsia-Knit Logo Jumper
A Logo Sweater
For those familiar with Off-White's style of taking a usual clothing item and making it unusual, you'll immediately recognize this sweater. From the partially black patch on one sleeve to the logo on the side and the ribbing on the collar and hemline, these tiny details make the designer piece a must-buy.
Splendid Mila Sweater
A Colorblock Sweater
When you can't choose between colors, wear them all. This sweater of varying shades of red and pink will speak to your soul.
Cecilie Bahnsen Monse Merino Wool-Blend Sweater
A Scandi-Inspired Sweater
Cecilie Bahnsen's summer dresses are dreamy, but not exactly suitable for winter. Instead of slipping into your usual frock, swap it out for one of her sweaters. This cable knit piece has a lace collar incorporated on the back and on the shoulders for a cute little design.
Tory Burch Hand-Knit Intarsia Embroidered Sweater
A Hand-Knit Sweater
This sweater was first spotted on the Tory Burch fall/winter 2020 runway, and you can buy it just in time before the winter chills set in. The hand-knit piece features a print by artist Francesca DiMattio, who reworked classic porcelain patterns into the current floral design.
& Other Stories Diamanté Fringe Sweater
A Fringe Sweater
For a sweater you can take from day to night, try this oversize wool blend option with diamanté fringing across the chest and sleeves. Whenever you move, the fringe moves with you.
Mango Cable Knit Sweater
A Cable Knit Sweater
Everyone should have at least one cable knit sweater in their wardrobe. Opt for a blush tone to add some color and layer another top underneath or roll up the sleeves to make the look unfussy and cool.
Daily Paper Grey Aba Sweater
Daily Paper is an Amsterdam-based fashion brand founded by three childhood friends; it's "fueled by the rich heritage of African culture wrapped in contemporary designs." Whether you're looking for a simple sweater or a cool piece designed in conjunction with the Van Gogh Museum, you'll find some unique pieces from this brand.
Sea Ditsy Mix Sweater
A Floral Collar Sweater
This sweater has an removable multi-tier floral collar, so you can dress up this look or add it to any of your other sweaters. If you feel like the outfit is looking a bit too sweet, add in a pair of chunky combat boots.
Selva Negra Wabi Two-Tone Sweater
A Two-Tone Sweater
The two-tone design is the best style hack in the book when it comes to making any piece look more visually interesting. Style with the matching bottoms for the coziest and coolest at-home winter lounge ensemble.
Ulla Johnson Daphne Ribbed-Knit Alpaca-Blend Sweater
An Alpaca Sweater
This Ulla Johnson sweater has exaggerated shoulders that render it statement-worthy, but still wearable. You can pair it with paperbag-waisted bottoms or with your favorite pair of skinnies.
Fe Noel Daughter of the Soil Knit Sweater
A Hand-Printed Sweater
Fe Noel's designs are influenced by the designer's Caribbean heritage and her large, close-knit family. Her pieces are one-of-a-kind like this hand printed sweater. It was first spotted on the likes of Gabrielle Union, so grab it in your size while you still can.
