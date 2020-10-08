You already know #sweaterweather is a thing once winter rolls around, so I'll cut right to the chase: You need a new sweater for this season. You likely have a few go-tos in your closet already, but there's always room for at least one new style, whether it's a chunky knit with exaggerated sleeves or a cute cream piece to replace your yellowing one from previous seasons. Before you shop the latest options, make sure to Marie Kondo your sweater collection so you're left with only the ones that actually bring you joy. If you need help identifying what to donate/recycle, base your decisions on the fall/winter 2020 trends or let the pumpkin spice palette serve as a deciding factor. Once you've cut out all the sweaters you don't wear anymore, you'll have room for these new goodies. (And if you want to get them on Amazon this year? We've put together this list for exactly that.)