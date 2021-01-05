The Best Affordable Workout Leggings of 2022
Look and feel great without breaking the bank.
By Marina Liao published
Sometimes, you want to treat yourself to a luxury workout set. Other times, you're conscious of your budget and the need for fiscally responsible decisions (like passing up on that cute—but out of your price range—sherpa jacket). If you're on the hunt for a good deal, especially when it comes to workout clothes, you've come to the right place: I've listed some of the best, and most affordable, workout leggings on the market. They're all under $50—though many of the leggings are less than $35—and they're all sweat-wicking, stretchy, comfy, squat-proof bottoms. In other words, proof that you don't have to spend a ton to look and feel good. Plus, your heart will be happier when that credit card bill rolls around.
1.H&M Seamless Leggings High Waist
You'll live in these leggings in and out of the workout studio. This affordable number is fast-drying and stretchy while still holding you in during your workouts. It comes in two more colors, so get all three.
2.Athleta Hiit It Mesh Capri
These capri leggings are designed for medium- to high-impact workouts, so don't be afraid to go for it in your activities. The recycled nylon fabric is sleek and supportive.
3.Nike Women's Leggings Nike Sportswear
These snug, high-waisted leggings are great for squatting, bending, or lounging in. Fans of Nike will want to scoop up this under-$50 piece ASAP before it sells out.
4.Adidas Originals Adicolor Large Logo Tights
For a print that's less recognizable than Adidas' three stripes, give this option a spin. The trefoil logos provide a nice design around the ankles, but they're subtle.
5.ZELLA Live In Space Dye High Waist Leggings
We've only ever heard good things about Zella, so give this legging a try if you're in the market for non-black bottoms but still want a neutral piece. One reviewer said, "Might be my favorite leggings ever and I have tried almost every leggings out there. Nice tummy control, totally squat proof, dog hair and other fuzz do not stick, design is cute but neutral so you can wear with anything..."
6.lamibaby High Waisted Yoga Pants with Pockets
With over 6,000 ratings, this pair of leggings is definitely worth a spot in your checkout cart. It has four-way stretch, is completely opaque, and offers tummy control. One reviewer wrote, "I needed something that was a little heavy to use for running now that the weather has turned cooler. These worked great and I really like the pockets on the side. Good value for the money!"
7.H&M Sculpting Sports Leggings
H&M is one of our go-to spots for inexpensive leggings that look and feel great. Take this ankle-length sporty piece, which won't stay wet and gross after a sweaty workout and has a key pocket inside the waistband so you can be hands-free during workouts.
8.SCENDNTURE Classic Legging
While some prefer neutral colored leggings to blend in during class workouts, others love to be front and center with a bold color. If this sounds like you, go for these flattering high-waisted cobalt blue bottoms.
9.Gymshark Training Leggings
We wouldn't leave the classic black workout legging off this list, so here's an under-$50 option from Gymshark. Reviewers give this legging a 10/10 for fit and comfort. If the black hue isn't for you, try the legging in a light green or tangy orange option.
10.Colorfulkoala High Waisted Yoga Pants
This legging has over 19,000 ratings and 4.5 stars, which alone tells you these bottoms are worth it. The legging comes in a variety of hues and if that doesn't sell it, here's a comment from a fan that might: "If you are trying to find a perfect lulu dupe this is it! These leggings are amazingly soft and fit perfectly.(+they make your booty look amazing)."
11.Women's High-Waisted Brushed Jersey 7/8 Leggings
We know: You go to Target for one thing and come out with a pair of leggings and 10 other items you just needed to have. This is our legging of choice as it offers a smooth, full-coverage fit and has side pockets where you can stash your phone, keys, or wallet in.
