When any new season hits, we fashion girlies are inexplicably overcome with the urge to reinvent our entire wardrobes. Luckily for all of us, this season only requires a few select staples, the addition of which will make your closet feel totally modernized.

Hailey Bieber's October lineup is a fantastic example of said staples. In her recent post-baby outings, the model has looked like a walking mood board for fall fashion trends. She essentially sticks to the same pieces every time, with her outfits usually consisting of: wide-leg trousers, loafers (usually in classic black or burgundy), a leather bomber jacket, and a big bag—essentially, a mash-up of the season's big ticket items.

On Oct. 29, she was photographed with her husband Justin Bieber for a romantic spa night at Pellequr Luxury Spa in Beverly Hills. The two were dressed casually, with Justin in sweats and furry slippers (his signature look), and Hailey in the aforementioned outfit equation.

Hailey Bieber headed to a spa night carrying Loewe's famous Flamenco bag, styled with a leather bomber jacket and wide-leg pants. (Image credit: Backgrid)

This iteration was a wash of warm-toned neutrals, including: taupe pants, maroon-colored loafers, and a chocolatey leather bomber jacket. Her accessories were the ultimate in high-low dressing—she finished with a $20 Carhartt hat and a $3,250 Loewe Flamenco bag. (Editor's note: It's this very brand that first inspired Bieber's bomber jacket obsession, with their viral Padded Bomber Jacket.)

Bieber's extra-large Loewe Flamenco bag—a slouchy style with a curved opening and elongated straps—was first introduced back in the late-twentieth century. (Some sources say it originated in the '70s, while others credit it as an '80s baby.) The Flamenco was then retired until Stuart Vevers, the current creative director of Coach, resurrected the style during his tenure. Since then, the Flamenco's soft leather and spacious interior have attracted the likes of Taylor Russell and Jennifer Lawrence—and even compelled noted Saint Laurent girl Hailey Bieber to put down the leopard-spotted YSL tote she's been carrying this fall.

Bottom line: Hailey Bieber is the fall fashion—and investment bag—blueprint.

