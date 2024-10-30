Hailey Bieber Styles an Investment $3,250 Loewe Flamenco Bag With a $20 Carhartt Hat
Her take on high-low dressing is so easy to copy.
When any new season hits, we fashion girlies are inexplicably overcome with the urge to reinvent our entire wardrobes. Luckily for all of us, this season only requires a few select staples, the addition of which will make your closet feel totally modernized.
Hailey Bieber's October lineup is a fantastic example of said staples. In her recent post-baby outings, the model has looked like a walking mood board for fall fashion trends. She essentially sticks to the same pieces every time, with her outfits usually consisting of: wide-leg trousers, loafers (usually in classic black or burgundy), a leather bomber jacket, and a big bag—essentially, a mash-up of the season's big ticket items.
On Oct. 29, she was photographed with her husband Justin Bieber for a romantic spa night at Pellequr Luxury Spa in Beverly Hills. The two were dressed casually, with Justin in sweats and furry slippers (his signature look), and Hailey in the aforementioned outfit equation.
This iteration was a wash of warm-toned neutrals, including: taupe pants, maroon-colored loafers, and a chocolatey leather bomber jacket. Her accessories were the ultimate in high-low dressing—she finished with a $20 Carhartt hat and a $3,250 Loewe Flamenco bag. (Editor's note: It's this very brand that first inspired Bieber's bomber jacket obsession, with their viral Padded Bomber Jacket.)
Bieber's extra-large Loewe Flamenco bag—a slouchy style with a curved opening and elongated straps—was first introduced back in the late-twentieth century. (Some sources say it originated in the '70s, while others credit it as an '80s baby.) The Flamenco was then retired until Stuart Vevers, the current creative director of Coach, resurrected the style during his tenure. Since then, the Flamenco's soft leather and spacious interior have attracted the likes of Taylor Russell and Jennifer Lawrence—and even compelled noted Saint Laurent girl Hailey Bieber to put down the leopard-spotted YSL tote she's been carrying this fall.
Bottom line: Hailey Bieber is the fall fashion—and investment bag—blueprint.
Shop Bomber Jackets Inspired By Hailey Bieber
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and celebrity style content. With more than nine years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In addition to writing and editing, Kelsey also offers freelance creative consulting services, as well as content creation. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
-
Hugh Grant Got "Absolutely Smashed" on Tequila With Travis Kelce at the Eras Tour
Pardon me???
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Martha Stewart Shares More Details About Hers and Her Ex-Husband's Affairs
Their marriage was troubled.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
25 Beauty Gifts That Won't Require a Gift Receipt
No returns necessary.
By Aniyah Morinia Published
-
Ariana Grande's 'Wizard of Oz' Book Clutch Is Her Best 'Wicked' Accessory Yet
This look feels decidedly un-Glinda.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Zendaya's Goes-With-Everything Louis Vuitton Neverfull Tote Bag Is the Definition of an Investment Piece
She's carrying one of the most famous rich-girl bags of all time.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Styles 2017's Destroyed Denim Trend With a Rare, $55,000 Birkin Bag
She lives for the contrast.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Jennifer Lawrence Hard-Launches Her Red Carpet Maternity Style in a Quiet Luxury Blazer Dress
Quiet luxury is still alive and well.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Hailey Bieber Wears the Opposite of a Boring Black Suit to Her Latest Rhode Launch Party
She looks like a boss.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Kylie and Kendall Jenner Strip Down to Clavicle-Baring, All-Black Looks at Hailey Bieber's Rhode Launch Party
The sisters coordinated to celebrate Hailey Bieber's latest Rhode launch.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber Nail Doja Cat's Birthday Party Dress Code in Matching Leather Jackets
The pair perfectly coordinated in leather jackets.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Bella Hadid Styles the Next Soon-to-Be Viral Coach Bag With Boot-Cut Jeans and a Leather Jacket
So long, Brooklyn bag.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published