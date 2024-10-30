Hailey Bieber Styles an Investment $3,250 Loewe Flamenco Bag With a $20 Carhartt Hat

Her take on high-low dressing is so easy to copy.

Hailey Bieber attends the 2nd Annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kelsey Stiegman
By
published
in News

When any new season hits, we fashion girlies are inexplicably overcome with the urge to reinvent our entire wardrobes. Luckily for all of us, this season only requires a few select staples, the addition of which will make your closet feel totally modernized.

Hailey Bieber's October lineup is a fantastic example of said staples. In her recent post-baby outings, the model has looked like a walking mood board for fall fashion trends. She essentially sticks to the same pieces every time, with her outfits usually consisting of: wide-leg trousers, loafers (usually in classic black or burgundy), a leather bomber jacket, and a big bag—essentially, a mash-up of the season's big ticket items.

On Oct. 29, she was photographed with her husband Justin Bieber for a romantic spa night at Pellequr Luxury Spa in Beverly Hills. The two were dressed casually, with Justin in sweats and furry slippers (his signature look), and Hailey in the aforementioned outfit equation.

New parents Justin Bieber and Hailey take a well-deserved break from their parental duties, indulging in a relaxing spa session at Pellequr Luxury Spa on Oct. 28.

Hailey Bieber headed to a spa night carrying Loewe's famous Flamenco bag, styled with a leather bomber jacket and wide-leg pants.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

This iteration was a wash of warm-toned neutrals, including: taupe pants, maroon-colored loafers, and a chocolatey leather bomber jacket. Her accessories were the ultimate in high-low dressing—she finished with a $20 Carhartt hat and a $3,250 Loewe Flamenco bag. (Editor's note: It's this very brand that first inspired Bieber's bomber jacket obsession, with their viral Padded Bomber Jacket.)

Large Flamenco Clutch in Nappa Calfskin
Loewe Large Flamenco Clutch in Nappa Calfskin

Synergy Bomber
Babaton Synergy Bomber

Trousers Checked by rokh
Gu Trousers Checked By Rokh

Naima Loafer
Vagabond Naima Loafer

Canvas Cap
Carhartt Canvas Cap

Bieber's extra-large Loewe Flamenco bag—a slouchy style with a curved opening and elongated straps—was first introduced back in the late-twentieth century. (Some sources say it originated in the '70s, while others credit it as an '80s baby.) The Flamenco was then retired until Stuart Vevers, the current creative director of Coach, resurrected the style during his tenure. Since then, the Flamenco's soft leather and spacious interior have attracted the likes of Taylor Russell and Jennifer Lawrence—and even compelled noted Saint Laurent girl Hailey Bieber to put down the leopard-spotted YSL tote she's been carrying this fall.

Bottom line: Hailey Bieber is the fall fashion—and investment bag—blueprint.

Shop Bomber Jackets Inspired By Hailey Bieber

Crop Faux Leather Bomber
Garage Crop Faux Leather Bomber

Coated Bomber Jacket
Acne Studios Coated Bomber Jacket

GRLFRND Jayden Distressed Leather Jacket
GRLFRND Jayden Distressed Leather Jacket

Kari Jacket - Grey : Charcoal
I.AM.GIA Kari Jacket

Esme Faux Fur Jacket
A.L.C. Esme Faux Fur Jacket

TOPICS
Kelsey Stiegman
Kelsey Stiegman
Contributor

Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and celebrity style content. With more than nine years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In addition to writing and editing, Kelsey also offers freelance creative consulting services, as well as content creation. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸