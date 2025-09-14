Meg Stalter Skips a 2025 Emmys Red Carpet Gown for Jeans, a T-Shirt, and a "Cease Fire" Bag

Given that it falls squarely in the middle of New York Fashion Week's September season, the annual Emmy awards always promises a sartorial spectacle all its own—and this year was right on the mark. Television stars across streaming platforms converged on L.A.'s Peacock Theatre wearing runway creations from the industry's top designers, all except Netflix darling Meg Stalter.

The diamond of the season chose to sit 2025's award show out, sartorially speaking. She walked the red carpet, as usual, but chose to opt out of the grandiose ball gown that is tradition. Though the Too Much star has been wearing designer dresses for several days straight at NYFW, she went intentionally casual for the Sunday evening event, using her ensemble to make a political statement.

Stalter went classic as classic comes, choosing a simple white T-shirt and straight-leg jeans in a medium wash. Her outfit was conspicuous, because of its simplicity, standing in stark contrast to the glitz and glimmer that surrounded her.

Meg Stalter arrived at the 2025 Emmys in a T-shirt and jeans. (Image credit: Getty Images)

She accessorized with a black leather belt, pointed-toe pumps, and matching sunglasses, then finished with a bucket bag-turned-picket sign, which read "CEASE FIRE!" across the front. The design looked to be a DIY situation, with white tape and permanent parker added as an embellishment.

Her outfit's final element was a red pin at her hip from Artists4Ceasefire, a group of advocates and artists calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. The same pin was worn by other stars like Billie Eilish at the 2024 Oscars. Hannah Einbinder is one of several stars wearing the same pin at the Emmys.

She accessorized with a DIY bag that with "CEASE FIRE!" written across the front. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Though Stalter isn't nominated for any Emmys herself tonight, this outfit is surely going to be one of the most talked-about moments of the entire evening.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors