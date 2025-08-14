Usually by August, I've seen every swimwear trend of the season. This summer brought back Burberry bikinis, full-coverage bottoms, and Pucci print suits. But on August 13, a trench coat-clad Jenna Ortega proved I actually haven't covered it all.

Though Season 2 of Wednesday dropped on Netflix last week, the show's press tour is still going strong. Most recently, the star-studded cast jetted to Australia in kooky, Addams Family-core attire. Without breaking her method dressing streak, Ortega went straight from the airport to Bondi Beach—in the same anti-summer set, no less.

If you thought she'd swim in an all-black bikini—perhaps to channel her gothic character—think again. Ortega didn't style swimwear at all: just a leather trench coat tied over a satin slip dress. The 22-year-old also dipped her feet in the ocean with knee-high Dior D-Major Boots in tow. Don't worry, she went barefoot as to not damage the $2,150 Cruise 2025 shoes. Wednesday may be morbid, but she's not a Dior destroyer.

As evidenced by her weeks-long Wednesday promo, Ortega will never turn down an outfit change. Last week in New York City, she styled a Willy Chavarria skirt suit and an Elena Velez dress within hours of each other, swapping her statement hat for her $100,000 Aupen bag.

In Australia, however, the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice star wore the same swimwear substitutes at the airport. Outside her gate, she was papped in the aforementioned leather trench. Once again, the waist strap was tied to cover a black graphic tee underneath. By pairing it with the same moto boots, Ortega's jacket felt extra autumnal. Her studded carry-on tote nearly blended into its patent leather exterior. Oval-shaped sunglasses finished Ortega's airport 'fit in true Wednesday form.

At the airport a few hours earlier, she wore the same trench and boots combo. (Image credit: Splash by Shutterstock)

Sure, the forecast may call for itty-bitty shorts and sundresses, but according to Ortega, trench coat season came early.

