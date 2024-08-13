Jennifer Lopez Is Obsessed With the Most Risky Color Trend There Is—and Birkins to Match
It's basically her signature.
While all the girlies are wearing their LBDs, Jennifer Lopez is out here wearing the exact opposite: the little white jumpsuit. Though the color white is one of the most neutral neutrals there is, it's an extraordinarily difficult color to pull off. Everyone loves a plain white tee, but wearing the color head-to-toe is a whole different story.
This is especially true on the red carpet, where stars tend to steer clear of the color for fear of looking unintentionally bridal. Jennifer Lopez, however, is not like most celebrities.
White-on-white has become something of a trademark for the singer this summer, who has worn the color for every possible occasion—from her birthday party to movie premieres, and her wedding, of course. The latest example of her favorite, risky color trend came just yesterday, when the "This Is Me...Now" singer went shopping in LA with her step-son Samuel Affleck wearing a loose-fit ivory jumpsuit by Anthropologie (photos here) and her favorite off-white Hermès Birkin bag.
Lopez has worn dozens of LWJs (little white jumpsuits) throughout the years, for red carpets and street style appearances alike. Various iterations have been strapless, ruffled, lacy, embellished, low-cut, high-cut, minimalist, OTT, and more—she's even worn all-white overalls. Essentially: if it's a white one-piece, J.Lo will find it, pair it with her beloved $500,000-value Hermès bag, and slay it.
When she can't find herself a good onesie (at this point, she's probably worn them all), Lopez DIYs it, pairing white-bright tops with matching pants to dupe that seamless, jumpsuit look. It's a tough combo to pull off, because you have to get the varying shades just right for a truly cohesive look. J.Lo, of course, is an expert.
She sees your LBD and raises you one (okay, ten) LWJs.
Shop White Jumpsuits Inspired by Jennifer Lopez
