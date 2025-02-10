Kaia Gerber Refines Her Winter Outfit Formula With a Controversial Denim Trend and Soccer Cleat Sneakers
The model never strays far from this comfy daytime look.
Kaia Gerber is in a very committed relationship with her winter outfit formula—and a controversial spring 2025 denim trend. Whether she's on a date with her rumored new boyfriend Lewis Pullman or headed to the spa for an afternoon of rest and relaxation, this is the cozy minimalist look she's consistently reaching for.
On Feb. 9, the model reprised her signature ensemble while running errands in Los Angeles. Her comfy base layer appeared to be a cherry red cropped crewneck cardigan with tonal buttons most likely purchased from one of her favorite sweater brands: Reformation, Dôen, or J.Crew.
For contrast, the 23-year-old juxtaposed the punch-colored staple piece with a baggy pair of barrel jeans. The trend's recent return to the 2025 runways has quickly earned multi-generational stamps of approval: Katie Holmes and Jennifer Lopez are also recent barrel-leg denim adopters.
Gerber matched the hue of her loose denim to the shade of her Adidas baseball cap in a rare deviation from her beloved Library Science dad hat. She also traded the emerald green scarf she's been sporting for weeks with a light gray knit version of the same style.
On her arm, the Bottoms actor carried the only tote that seems to matter these days: Paloma Wool's Philana bag. She owns the grommet-studded design in a cracked black colorway too, but here she went with the label's distressed brown leather iteration instead. Her shoes, on the other hand, were a total surprise. Whereas she normally opts for Repetto's black leather ballet flats on most days, the book club founder put an unexpected twist on her go-to outfit in Nike x Bode's cleat-inspired black Astro Grabber sneakers.
There's a good reason Gerber is relying so heavily on her winter uniform lately. Since late January, she's been starring regularly in a production of the dark-comedy play Evanston Salt Costs Climbing at Rogue Machine Theatre. Pullman even brought her flowers after a Feb. 7 showing of the play, which follows two salt truck drivers over the course of three freezing Illinois winters. In other words, our girl is busy working hard and potentially falling in love. So who can really blame her for outfit-repeating?
