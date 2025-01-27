Kaia Gerber Takes On Hailey Bieber's Favorite Leather Jacket Trend With a Reformation Find
And you can shop it now.
2025 will be the year of the theatre kid. Right now, all the cool girls are acting in plays and musicals: Charli D'Amelio in & Juliette, Shailene Woodley and Barbie Ferreira in Cult of Love, and, of course, Ariana Grande in Wicked.
As of Jan. 26, Kaia Gerber has added her name to the ranks, making her stage debut in Evanston Salt Costs Climbing at the Matrix Theater in Los Angeles. The show was well attended, with her parents and good friend Ayo Edebiri in attendance.
Her on-stage wardrobe was mostly comprised of fluffy socks, oversize sweats, and beanies, but her post-show look was classic Gerber. Any model-turned-actress worth their salt knows how to put together a good off-duty look for their commute after. In Gerber's case, that entailed a brown leather bomber jacket à la Hailey Bieber and navy loungewear (her signature color).
Though her jacket looks like something off the Miu Miu runway, Gerber's outerwear was actually from Reformation, makers of sexy sundresses for the masses. The style costs a cool $658 and comes in five different colors including Gerber's dark chocolate style. (Good news: It's still fully shoppable on the brand's website.)
Her Paloma Wool handbag mimicked that energy in a rich espresso shade. The bag, however, featured oversized grommets along the top for a bit of added edge.
Gerber is well-known in fashion editor circles for her ability to style black and brown—one of the most difficult color combinations to pull off. This time, she exhibited her talents via black heeled ballet flats from Repetto.
You can take the girl off the runway, but you can't take the off-duty model style out of the girl.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
