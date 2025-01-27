Kaia Gerber Takes On Hailey Bieber's Favorite Leather Jacket Trend With a Reformation Find

And you can shop it now.

Kaia Gerber attends W Magazine&#039;s Annual Best Performances Party at Chateau Marmont on January 04, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kelsey Stiegman
By
published
in News

2025 will be the year of the theatre kid. Right now, all the cool girls are acting in plays and musicals: Charli D'Amelio in & Juliette, Shailene Woodley and Barbie Ferreira in Cult of Love, and, of course, Ariana Grande in Wicked.

As of Jan. 26, Kaia Gerber has added her name to the ranks, making her stage debut in Evanston Salt Costs Climbing at the Matrix Theater in Los Angeles. The show was well attended, with her parents and good friend Ayo Edebiri in attendance.

Her on-stage wardrobe was mostly comprised of fluffy socks, oversize sweats, and beanies, but her post-show look was classic Gerber. Any model-turned-actress worth their salt knows how to put together a good off-duty look for their commute after. In Gerber's case, that entailed a brown leather bomber jacket à la Hailey Bieber and navy loungewear (her signature color).

Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber braved the rain to support their daughter, model and actress Kaia Jordan Gerber, at her debut theater performance at the Matrix Theater in Los Angeles. The proud parents were all smiles for the milestone event.

Kaia Gerber wears shades of navy and chocolate after making her debut on stage.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

The Everywhere Pant
Everlane The Everywhere Pant

Sleek Scoop Cami Top
Garage Sleek Scoop Cami Top

Though her jacket looks like something off the Miu Miu runway, Gerber's outerwear was actually from Reformation, makers of sexy sundresses for the masses. The style costs a cool $658 and comes in five different colors including Gerber's dark chocolate style. (Good news: It's still fully shoppable on the brand's website.)

Her Paloma Wool handbag mimicked that energy in a rich espresso shade. The bag, however, featured oversized grommets along the top for a bit of added edge.

Veda Marco Leather Oversized Bomber
Reformation Veda Marco Leather Oversized Bomber

No 2192 / Philana
Paloma Wool No 2192 / Philana

Gerber is well-known in fashion editor circles for her ability to style black and brown—one of the most difficult color combinations to pull off. This time, she exhibited her talents via black heeled ballet flats from Repetto.

Repetto 30mm Camille pumps
Repetto 30mm Camille Pumps

You can take the girl off the runway, but you can't take the off-duty model style out of the girl.

