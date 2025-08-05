Lindsay Lohan Pays Homage to Her 'Freaky Friday' Character With a $1,120 Fortune Cookie Clutch
The novelty piece looked so chic with a Saint Laurent LBD.
As someone who regularly carries a sardine tin purse, I'm so on board with the resurgence of novelty bags. Once considered "ugly" by Carrie Bradshaw, bags of the fashion-before-function variety are now beloved by Beyoncé, Blake Lively, and Lindsay Lohan.
During her Freakier Friday press tour, Lohan has carried not one, but three unconventional handbags—most recently, a fortune cookie-shaped minaudière, sourced by her stylist, Andrew Mukamal. Fans of the original 2003 movie will remember Lohan and her co-star, Jamie Lee Curtis swapped bodies after opening cryptic fortune cookies—hence the $1,120 Aquazzura accessory. It's an under-the-radar method dressing moment, only appreciated by the most devoted moviegoers.
The oversize cookie comes with a chainlink shoulder strap, but Lohan carried it as a clutch. By accessorizing with a diamond tennis necklace, drop earrings, and stacked bracelets, the handbag appeared less kitschy than other novelty pieces—think Lively's $51,840 beetle Chanel bag.
A semi-sheer bodysuit-turned-gown by Saint Laurent served as a blank canvas to project The Parent Trap star's fortune cookie. Designed by creative director Anthony Vaccarello, the spaghetti-strap style turned sheer above Lohan's hips.
Lohan's novelty era began at the first Freakier Friday premiere on July 22. ICYMI, she posed for photographers in a custom Miu Miu gown, plus a $4,995 microphone-inspired purse from Judith Leiber (the ultimate novelty bag designer). Why the mic, you ask? Lohan's character, Anna Coleman, is a singer in the film's garage-rock band, Pink Slip.
Since Anna also plays the electric guitar for Pink Slip, Lohan attended the July 31 London premiere with one in tow. No, not a life-size instrument—a rare top-handle bag, also courtesy of Leiber. The red minaudière sparkled alongside her custom Ludovic de Saint Sarnin gown.
After months on the road, Lohan's promo trail is nearing its end. The highly-anticipated sequel hits theaters on August 8, but who knows? Maybe Lohan and Mukamal have another homage up their sleeves.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.