Lindsay Lohan Pays Homage to Her 'Freaky Friday' Character With a $1,120 Fortune Cookie Clutch

As someone who regularly carries a sardine tin purse, I'm so on board with the resurgence of novelty bags. Once considered "ugly" by Carrie Bradshaw, bags of the fashion-before-function variety are now beloved by Beyoncé, Blake Lively, and Lindsay Lohan.

During her Freakier Friday press tour, Lohan has carried not one, but three unconventional handbags—most recently, a fortune cookie-shaped minaudière, sourced by her stylist, Andrew Mukamal. Fans of the original 2003 movie will remember Lohan and her co-star, Jamie Lee Curtis swapped bodies after opening cryptic fortune cookies—hence the $1,120 Aquazzura accessory. It's an under-the-radar method dressing moment, only appreciated by the most devoted moviegoers.

The oversize cookie comes with a chainlink shoulder strap, but Lohan carried it as a clutch. By accessorizing with a diamond tennis necklace, drop earrings, and stacked bracelets, the handbag appeared less kitschy than other novelty pieces—think Lively's $51,840 beetle Chanel bag.

Lindsay Lohan novelty bag streak continued with an Aquazzura clutch. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A semi-sheer bodysuit-turned-gown by Saint Laurent served as a blank canvas to project The Parent Trap star's fortune cookie. Designed by creative director Anthony Vaccarello, the spaghetti-strap style turned sheer above Lohan's hips.

Lohan's novelty era began at the first Freakier Friday premiere on July 22. ICYMI, she posed for photographers in a custom Miu Miu gown, plus a $4,995 microphone-inspired purse from Judith Leiber (the ultimate novelty bag designer). Why the mic, you ask? Lohan's character, Anna Coleman, is a singer in the film's garage-rock band, Pink Slip.

On July 22, Lindsay paid homage to her character, Anna with a bedazzled microphone. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Since Anna also plays the electric guitar for Pink Slip, Lohan attended the July 31 London premiere with one in tow. No, not a life-size instrument—a rare top-handle bag, also courtesy of Leiber. The red minaudière sparkled alongside her custom Ludovic de Saint Sarnin gown.

The guitar shimmered just as much as her purple Ludovic de Saint Sarnin look. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After months on the road, Lohan's promo trail is nearing its end. The highly-anticipated sequel hits theaters on August 8, but who knows? Maybe Lohan and Mukamal have another homage up their sleeves.