If Manhattan's street style scene is noticeably quiet, I, Marie Claire's resident celebrity style reporter, take my outfit inspiration search southeast to JFK Airport. Most recently, on July 29, I spotted Lindsay Lohan at the international hub, wearing the airport-proof sneakers several other celebrities adore.

While en route to her next stop on the Freakier Friday press tour, Lohan gave her stylist, Andrew Mukamal, a break and opted for casual picks. First, she sourced the Zendaya-beloved athleisure brand, On for chunky all-white $170 sneakers. Complete with all-white micro-mesh and rubber treads, her Cloudnovas would've looked just as chic in SoHo as they did at her gate. Their streamlined uppers bared a shocking resemblance to Hailey Bieber's New Balance 530s, except for the heightened soles, which leaned more Nike V2K-core.

As for her carry-on, Lohan chose her black Parachute tote, a rare Bottega Veneta find in the label's signature Intrecciato leather. Ariana Grande and Sabrina Carpenter own the small models, but The Parent Trap alum selected the largest version, which retails for $6,500.

Lindsay Lohan was spotted at JFK airport in chunky white On Cloudnovas. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rumor has it, Lohan was jetting across the pond. Naturally, she prioritized comfort in a white T-shirt and black leggings. To finish, she added an oversize pinstripe button-down and a Polo Ralph Lauren baseball cap—a pairing straight out of Kendall Jenner's closet. In true movie star form, Lohan also wore her Ray-Ban sunglasses inside.

Unlike Adidas Sambas supporter, Sophie Turner (another A-lister with endless airline miles), Lohan hasn't pledged allegiance to a singular sneaker brand. Her loyalty spans labels and models alike. In recent years, she's styled best-sellers from Nike and Adidas, but now, she seems to be On's newest It girl.

Lohan was initially spotted in the Cloudnovas last July, a few months after Zendaya joined the Swiss label's roster. In a June 2024 campaign, the Challengers star posed in the Cloudtilt sneakers, a slightly chunkier $160 pair. Zendaya has yet to give the Cloudnovas a go, but now that they're flight-tested, the frequent flyer might follow Lohan's lead.

