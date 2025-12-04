I’ve checked my list and checked it twice, and I still have several loved ones I need to shop for. To make things easier (on both my budget and mental state), I’m heading to Madewell. Consider it your one-stop shop for the chicest holiday gifts—all for under $200.

I’ve relied on Madewell throughout the year for everything from elevated basics and denim to winter trends (the retailer has an unbelievably good suede collection). Now that it’s peak holiday shopping season, I’m counting on the label again to cross everyone off my list.

One quick scroll through Madewell’s gift guide and I suddenly had a cart full of luxe gifting ideas. There’s the iconic Katie Holmes-approved tote bag for my mom, a cashmere sweater for my sister, and plenty of Alexa Chung’s latest Madewell collection for all of the It girls in my life. And there’s more gifting inspiration where that comes from—keep scrolling for my edit on the best Madewell gifts to shop this season. Rest assured, these are fashionable and affordable gifts anyone on your shopping list would be thrilled to unwrap.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors