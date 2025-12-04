I'm Calling It: These Madewell Gems Are the Chicest Affordable Gifts of the Season
27 editor-approved picks your most stylish friend would love to unwrap, all for less than $200.
I’ve checked my list and checked it twice, and I still have several loved ones I need to shop for. To make things easier (on both my budget and mental state), I’m heading to Madewell. Consider it your one-stop shop for the chicest holiday gifts—all for under $200.
I’ve relied on Madewell throughout the year for everything from elevated basics and denim to winter trends (the retailer has an unbelievably good suede collection). Now that it’s peak holiday shopping season, I’m counting on the label again to cross everyone off my list.
One quick scroll through Madewell’s gift guide and I suddenly had a cart full of luxe gifting ideas. There’s the iconic Katie Holmes-approved tote bag for my mom, a cashmere sweater for my sister, and plenty of Alexa Chung’s latest Madewell collection for all of the It girls in my life. And there’s more gifting inspiration where that comes from—keep scrolling for my edit on the best Madewell gifts to shop this season. Rest assured, these are fashionable and affordable gifts anyone on your shopping list would be thrilled to unwrap.
The famous laptop bag loved by A-listers and editors alike would make anyone on your list happy.
These Madewell jeans truly live up to their “perfect” name.
You can never have too many warm scarves in your collection, especially if they’re in a trendy plaid print.
This leopard-print bag is an easy way to amp up any winter outfit.
These sparkling gold hoops can easily be worn with her everyday stack.
She’ll keep this chic button-down shirt in her closet for a long time.
There are a thousand ways to style this bandana, which makes it the perfect gift.
I’m a firm believer that you can never have too many sweatshirts.
A jewelry gift doesn’t have to be expensive to make an impact on her collection.
This brooch is a simple way to elevate her favorite coat or sweater.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.