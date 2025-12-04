I'm Calling It: These Madewell Gems Are the Chicest Affordable Gifts of the Season

27 editor-approved picks your most stylish friend would love to unwrap, all for less than $200.

Collage of madewell model sitting on white stool with white border with madewell striped sweater, bucket bag, stack of belts, and pink ballet flats overlaid muted red background
(Image credit: Madewell)
Brooke Knappenberger's avatar
By
published
in News

I’ve checked my list and checked it twice, and I still have several loved ones I need to shop for. To make things easier (on both my budget and mental state), I’m heading to Madewell. Consider it your one-stop shop for the chicest holiday gifts—all for under $200.

I’ve relied on Madewell throughout the year for everything from elevated basics and denim to winter trends (the retailer has an unbelievably good suede collection). Now that it’s peak holiday shopping season, I’m counting on the label again to cross everyone off my list.

One quick scroll through Madewell’s gift guide and I suddenly had a cart full of luxe gifting ideas. There’s the iconic Katie Holmes-approved tote bag for my mom, a cashmere sweater for my sister, and plenty of Alexa Chung’s latest Madewell collection for all of the It girls in my life. And there’s more gifting inspiration where that comes from—keep scrolling for my edit on the best Madewell gifts to shop this season. Rest assured, these are fashionable and affordable gifts anyone on your shopping list would be thrilled to unwrap.

TOPICS
Brooke Knappenberger
Brooke Knappenberger
Associate Commerce Editor

Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.

She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.