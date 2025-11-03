These Are the Fashion and Beauty Gifts Making the Rounds in Every It Girl’s Group Chat

Consider your holiday shopping list complete.

A guest (L) wears black zipper high neck sweater, a black shiny leather shoulder bag, navy blue denim flared pants, a white oversized shoulder shopping bag, a guest (R) wears short natural hair, gold hoop earrings and a thin gold necklace, carries a black leather shoulder bag and a white paper shopping bag printed with ULLA JOHNSON, a black tailored blazer jacket over a white crew-neck T-shirt tucked into medium-blue high-waisted straight-leg denim jeans secured with a black leather belt with a silver buckle, outside Ulla Johnson, during New York Fashion Week, on September 14, 2025 in New York, New York
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Brooke Knappenberger's avatar
By
published
in News

Now that we've reached the end of October, my mind has moved past fall fashion and onto holiday gifts. To ease my shopping list this year, I thought about the kind of fashion and beauty gifts the chicest It girls I know would want to give and receive. With that philosophy in mind, I've come up with plenty of gift ideas for everyone on your list.

When I think of my favorite fashion insiders, cool sneakers and fall-forward boots immediately come to mind. Think: Adidas sneakers in rich fall colors and luxurious suede boots. It girls also know the importance of accessorizing, so a great laptop bag, fun tights, and socks likely make their wishlist.

On the beauty side of things, I'm willing to bet luxury gift sets and tools (Shark's LED face mask is personally what I'm asking for) are top choices this season. The bottom line? If you need gifting inspiration, I've got you covered.

Brooke Knappenberger
Brooke Knappenberger
Associate Commerce Editor

Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.

She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.