These Are the Fashion and Beauty Gifts Making the Rounds in Every It Girl’s Group Chat

Now that we've reached the end of October, my mind has moved past fall fashion and onto holiday gifts. To ease my shopping list this year, I thought about the kind of fashion and beauty gifts the chicest It girls I know would want to give and receive. With that philosophy in mind, I've come up with plenty of gift ideas for everyone on your list.

When I think of my favorite fashion insiders, cool sneakers and fall-forward boots immediately come to mind. Think: Adidas sneakers in rich fall colors and luxurious suede boots. It girls also know the importance of accessorizing, so a great laptop bag, fun tights, and socks likely make their wishlist.

On the beauty side of things, I'm willing to bet luxury gift sets and tools (Shark's LED face mask is personally what I'm asking for) are top choices this season. The bottom line? If you need gifting inspiration, I've got you covered.