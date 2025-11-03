These Are the Fashion and Beauty Gifts Making the Rounds in Every It Girl’s Group Chat
Consider your holiday shopping list complete.
Now that we've reached the end of October, my mind has moved past fall fashion and onto holiday gifts. To ease my shopping list this year, I thought about the kind of fashion and beauty gifts the chicest It girls I know would want to give and receive. With that philosophy in mind, I've come up with plenty of gift ideas for everyone on your list.
When I think of my favorite fashion insiders, cool sneakers and fall-forward boots immediately come to mind. Think: Adidas sneakers in rich fall colors and luxurious suede boots. It girls also know the importance of accessorizing, so a great laptop bag, fun tights, and socks likely make their wishlist.
On the beauty side of things, I'm willing to bet luxury gift sets and tools (Shark's LED face mask is personally what I'm asking for) are top choices this season. The bottom line? If you need gifting inspiration, I've got you covered.
With a range of tones, Patrick Ta's new eyeshadow palette is essentially the only eyeshadow she needs to create plenty of day-to-night looks.
Sure, this LED face mask is a luxury beauty gift, but it's one your recipient will use day after day for glowy, rejuvenated skin.
For a small moment of self-care, gift her these cooling under-eye patches. The chic wallet is a nice bonus, too.
These boots look so much more expensive than $100.
Don't underestimate the power of a great pair of tights in a fall outfit.
Touchland's hand sanitizer is unmatched in terms of scents and moisturizing formula.
Senior beauty editor, Samantha Holender, says Olehenriksen's Pout-Preserve is her "go-to formula when fall arrives." If she's on board with the new shade, so am I.
A classic pair of black ballet flats will never get old.
Her athleisure outfits will look so much cooler with this dress in her rotation.
Whether your giftee is a skincare fanatic or not, anyone will appreciate the luxurious formulas of Augustinus Bader.
Everyone needs a trusted black tank top in their closet.
Quince's perfumes are proof that you don't need to spend hundreds of dollars for a luxurious scent.
A comfy, yet elevated pair of sweatpants has never failed me as a gift.
Soft Service's retinol hand cream is an editor-favorite—it now comes in this ultra-giftable set complete with a musky scent and carry-on-friendly perfume.
She'll want these silky pants on hand for the holiday party circuit.
Epsom salt may not be the sexiest beauty gift, but she'll be so thankful for it when she's relaxing in pure bliss during her bath.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.