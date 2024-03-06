Net-a-Porter’s New Arrivals Are Full of Spring-Ready Pieces That Will Fill Every Hole in My Closet

Technically speaking, we're still weeks away from the official start of spring, but that doesn't stop us fashion editors from looking ahead. With the runways always tuned to exactly six months in the future, it's in my nature to focus on warmer weather, even if I’m still wearing a winter coat. Once you consider my utter distaste for cold weather, it's no wonder I'm already embracing spring 2024's fashion trends . Case in point: I've been constantly checking out all of my favorite retailers for their new-season drops and I can honestly say that Net-a-Porter's new spring arrivals may win the award for having the most covetable pieces all in one place.

The luxury retailer is my typical go-to for whenever I need a style pick-me-up. Whether I'm looking for a designer treat-myself moment or just need mid-season styling inspiration, I always turn to Net-a-Porter's constantly growing new arrivals section. This week's drop brought nearly 600 pieces to the site, including a c ashmere polo sweater from Guest in Residence and a summery sun dress from Sofia Richie Grainge-approved brand DÔEN. It's safe to say that Net-a-Porter's new arrivals are just what the doctor ordered for spring.

There may be hundreds of new arrivals for you to peruse, but don't worry—I've taken the time to round up the best spring-ready finds from the retailer's just-dropped section. Look no further than this list for must-have spring jackets denim, s pring dresses , shoes, and everything else you could want for the warm weather months ahead.

Guest in Residence Ribbed Cashmere Polo Sweater $245 at Net-a-Porter Leave it to Gigi Hadid to create the prettiest spring-ready top made out of cashmere. Inspired by her parents' hand-me-down sweaters, this polo option has the same ultra-cozy feel with a breezy semi-sheer knit—perfect for tricky transitional weather.

AGOLDE '90s Distressed Mid-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans $200 at Net-a-Porter AGOLDE jeans never miss in terms of style and quality, which is why it's one of the best denim brands out there. This pair is going to be your wear-everyday pair come spring, with its classic straight-leg silhouette and ankle hem—perfect for showing off your new spring shoes.

Marant Étoile Slayae Broderie Anglaise Cotton Mini Dress $770 at Net-a-Porter There's something about this white mini dress that screams "spring." Maybe it's the easy floaty silhouette or flirty scalloped trim. In any case, this breezy cotton dress is one I would not take off during the warm-weather months.

Chloé + Net Sustain Nama Embroidered Suede-Trimmed Leather Sneakers $875 at Net-a-Porter Just in time for spring, Chloé released new colorways of their best-selling Nama sneakers. As someone who prefers neutral designer sneakers over colorful ones, I'm eyeing this clean off-white pair.

Polo Ralph Lauren Embroidered Cotton-Oxford Shirt $130 at Net-a-Porter My love for button-down shirts never wavers. For spring, I'm looking to refresh my collection with ones in new fun colors like this melon green. If I'm in a rush, I can throw it over a tank top and jeans and still look put-together. Also, take a peek at the cute embroidered logo.

Courrèges Buckle-Embellished Faux Leather-Trimmed Ribbed Cotton-Blend Tank $390 at Net-a-Porter We all have basic tank tops at the ready for warm weather months, but this tank from It-brand Courrèges is far from basic. The leather strap detail adds a touch of edgy coolness to make this tank elevated.

AGOLDE Martika Frayed Organic Denim Jacket $270 at Net-a-Porter A great denim jacket is a must-have in anyone's closet so why not go to the cult-favorite denim brand to find yours? This AGOLDE looks and feels just like a vintage find, getting better with every wear. It's also got a boxy fit and faded wash to add to the vintage feel.

SAINT LAURENT Le 37 Small Leather Bucket Bag $2,790 at Net-a-Porter I've had my eye on this Saint Laurent bag for years and now I'm lusting over it even more in its new spring colorway. This light brown shade is just the neutral option I'm looking for in the warmer weather months, and it stacks up beautifully against the gold hardware.

Loulou Studio Canillo Cotton-Blend Bouclé Sweater $210 at Net-a-Porter I know sweaters might not be on your mind as we approach spring, but hear me out. You're going to want a cozy knit for chillier nights, plus you can always make like the cool fashion girls are doing and tie it around your shoulders. This one is extra cozy with its cotton-blend bouclé knit.

Valentino Garavani Vlogo Textured-Leather Slides $850 at Net-a-Porter Slide sandals give every outfit that easy breezy feel, which is all I want during the spring and summer. These get extra style points for the chic gold hardware, giving them a touch of luxury. They're made from textured leather that gets better with every wear, too.

DÔEN + Net Sustain Quinn Tie-Detailed Shirred Organic Cotton-Poplin Midi Dress $248 at Net-a-Porter If I could only wear one dress for the entire summer, I'd make it this one. From the shirred bodice and puffed sleeves to the tie-bust detail and midi length, it's everything I could want to wear this season. The fact that it's also made from breathable cotton makes it a real winner.

Isabel Marant Cadix Leather-Trimmed Raffia Tote $640 at Net-a-Porter Say hello to your new favorite tote bag of the season. This striped tote is a cool take on the classic raffia beach bag and will add a touch of luxury to your bikini and cover-up. Elevated details like the leather trimming and white stitching make this bag a keepsake for seasons to come.

AGOLDE Heller Recycled Denim Vest $220 at Net-a-Porter All-denim everything is trending this season and I, for one, am here for it. I'll be cashing in on the trend with easy-to-style separates like this vest. You can do a matching moment with similar wash jeans or use it as a hero layering piece over long-sleeve tees and dresses. In either case, the more denim this spring, the better.

Marant Étoile Ipolyte Denim Shorts $395 at Net-a-Porter When it's 80 degrees out and I'm forced to leave the house, all I can manage is denim shorts and a tank top. These would provide much-needed flair to my go-to ensemble on scorching days. I especially love the drawstring waist—it's not only a nice style touch but it also makes these shorts all the more comfier.

Chloé Marcie Embellished Laser-Cut Leather Ballet Flats $690 at Net-a-Porter Ballet flats are (thankfully) not going anywhere anytime soon. For 2024, take the trend a step further with a pair of polarizing mesh flats like these. While technically speaking these are made from laser-cut leather, however, they mimic the mesh look that celebrities and fashion fans have been loving as of late.

GANNI Striped Alpaca and Wool-Blend Cardigan $395 at Net-a-Porter I may or may not have audibly gasped when I came across this cardigan during my scroll. These colors are so bright and joyful, that it would be impossible to be sad while wearing this fun pick. Also, do yourself a favor and take a peek at the logo buttons.

Nili Lotan Megan Cotton-Blend Twill Wide-Leg Pants $395 at Net-a-Porter Sure, I may be a denim fan through and through, but I'm looking to broaden my style horizons this spring with alternatives like these olive green twill pants. They have a wide-leg silhouette that looks so good with sandals and flats, plus I love the versatile olive shade.

L'Agence Letitia Silk-Charmeuse Halterneck Top $325 at Net-a-Porter I'm always on the hunt for dressier, date night tops so this one just shot up to the top of my wish list. I'm imagining how great this would look with a post-vacation tan, midi skirt, and strappy sandals. The shiny gold shade fits right in with the metallic trend that's still going strong, too.

Hunza G Jamie Twist-Front Seersucker Bikini $245 at Net-a-Porter If you've got vacation on your mind like I do, you'll be happy to know that Net-a-Porter just got a fresh batch of trendy new bikinis. I'm loving the chocolate brown shade on this high-waisted set—it has a rich feel and if you look closely enough, you'll notice it's got a cool metallic sheen.

Citizens of Humanity Renata Cropped Denim Jacket $300 at Net-a-Porter If you're looking to spice up your outerwear this season, try out this collarless jacket from Citizens of Humanity. The neckline, along with the curved shoulders and cropped hemline make this pick unique and oh-so-cool. Pick up the matching barrel-leg jeans and prepare for the compliments to roll in.