We're just a few days away from Black Friday—the biggest shopping day of the year—so I'm putting together my online shopping cart ahead of time. There's no telling how quickly the best Black Friday fashion and beauty deals will sell out, so it's time to prep and plan. Rather than keeping track of a hundred different sales from across the web this year, I'm keeping it simple and shopping all of the best deals at Amazon.

The retailer has nearly everything I'm looking for at a major discount ahead of the big holiday weekend. On the clothing front, I found affordable leggings to refresh my athleisure wardrobe, a few new white T-shirts since I'm (admittedly) always staining mine, and the best-ever sweaters that are chic as they are cozy. Meanwhile, there are plenty of beauty finds to restock my skincare and makeup routines alongside a fancy new on-sale hair dryer that I'll be buying to replace my old one. There are also lots of holiday gifts on Amazon I'm going to buy for the loved ones I still need to cross off my list.

If you need some shopping inspiration, scroll to see the early Black Friday deals currently sitting in shopping cart. From a new pair of on-sale sneakers to the new Katie Holmes-approved leather tote bag, I'm willing to bet these items won't be in stock for long. These are products that I've personally tried or come recommended from hundreds (and in some cases, thousands) of five-star reviews, so you can rest assured that these are the cream of the Black Friday deals crop.

Urban Decay 24/7 Glide-On Waterproof Eyeliner Pencil (Was $23) $20 at Amazon There's nothing worse than starting the day with impeccable winged eyeliner, only to end the night with raccoon eyes, hence why I'm stocking up on our top-ranked waterline eyeliner pick. Its waterproof formula won't budge until you go to take it off and it glides like a dream.

Madewell Women's the Essential Bucket Tote in Leather (Was $178) $125 at Amazon Any chance I can steal the style of my favorite celebrity at a discount, I'm taking it. This is the exact Madewell tote bag Katie Holmes wears on repeat, so you can bet I'm making it mine during Black Friday.

Apple Airtag 4 Pack (Was $99) $73 at Amazon Apple Airtags are singlehandedly the greatest purchase I've made to upgrade my travels, so now I plan on gifting a few to loved ones. You can throw them in your suitcase, wallet, on your dog—anywhere or anything you may need to track in a pinch. They only take seconds to set up, too.

Dphue Gloss+ (Was $38) $22 at Amazon I just dyed my hair a dark burgundy shade, and while it's gorgeous now, I can see the color fade away every time I shampoo it. I plan on stocking up on this top-rated hair gloss to refresh my color in between appointments and keep my dye job looking shiny and brand new for weeks.

LILLUSORY Women's Oversized Batwing Sweater (Was $60) $40 at Amazon The next time I feel tempted to throw on a sweatshirt, I'll reach for this sweater instead. It has that same oversized, comfy feel, but is much more elevated thanks to its thick ribbed knit. Did I mention it comes in over 30 colors?

Colorfulkoala High Waisted Leggings 7/8 Length With Pockets (Were $25) $20 at Amazon Finding the perfect workout leggings with pockets is no easy feat, but I managed to find this pair. They're buttery soft, pass the squat test (which means they are not see-through), and have the perfect amount of compression to keep you supported.

Cosrx Vitamin C 23% Peptide Booster Set (Was $35) $24 at Amazon Marie Claire's Fashion E-Commerce Editor Julia Marzovilla told me she will be personally buying this set on Black Friday, so now I'm tempted to, too. With a potent vitamin C serum plus a peptide booster meant to boost your skincare products, this is a steal at $23.

Lillusory Silk Satin Pajama Set (Was $18) $14 at Amazon Personally, I can never have too many pajama sets, especially when they are as cute as these. But I also love to give them as gifts to my girlfriends. With 15 shades to choose from and a price tag of just $14, I can grab pairs for all of my besties.

Youth to the People Facial Cleanser (Was $39) $31 at Amazon I never knew a face wash could be luxurious, but this one convinced me otherwise. Not only does it smell amazing (it has a light, herbal green scent), but it leaves my skin feeling soft and refreshed. It's great for the most sensitive of skin types, too, as proven with my own acne-prone, oily skin.

Reebok Womens Club C 85 Vintage Sneakers (Were $85) $61 at Amazon Cool white sneakers are always a wardrobe staple in my life, and this Reebok pair remains a classic. It has a cool vintage feel and are comfortable enough to walk for miles on end. It's time to replace my pair from my college days—and what better time to do so when they are just $54?

Anrabess Women's Oversized Crewneck (Was $63) $30 at Amazon This fuzzy sweater is hands down the softest knit I own, so I'm going back for another color while it's on sale. The exaggerated ribbed sleeves are a luxe detail that makes it stand out from the bunch, too.

Infinitipro by Conair Hair Dryer With Diffuser (Was $47) $40 at Amazon On a recent trip to my mom's house, I was forced to use her years-old hair dryer, and I'm not sure how it's still functioning. For Christmas, I've decided to upgrade her haircare routine with this top-rated option. It's got an impressive amount of power for its $40 price tag and it leaves hair silky and smooth in less than 10 minutes flat.

SATINA High Waisted Leggings (Were $18) $16 at Amazon As much as I need leggings for the gym, I also need a pair for everyday outfits—and this top-rated pair fits the bill. They're not see-through, won't roll down, and are so comfortable, that you can lounge all day long in them.

Hanes Women's Perfect-T Shirt (Was $8) $6 at Amazon I'm not safe with white clothing, so I like to keep a healthy amount of white T-shirts in my wardrobe. This Hanes pick is my go-to as it has the ideal fit—not too baggy and not too fitted—to tuck into my jeans or trousers.

Alinfu Women's Casual Crew Neck Knit Sweater (Was $36) $24 at Amazon For those days I don't want to get out of bed, this is the cozy sweater I would throw on with leggings (the Satina pair above is my ideal choice) and a chic pair of knee-high boots, and call it a day.

Levi's Women's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans (Were $80) $31 at Amazon Black jeans are the backbone of my going-out outfits so I'm looking to add this cult-favorite silhouette from Levi's into my rotation. I'm obsessed with the extra-high waist fit and the hem cuts at the perfect length to show off a cute pair of ankle boots.

AllSaints Women's Hera Leppo Dress (Was $365) $146 at Amazon In case you haven't noticed, leopard print is the print you need for fall. Add this dress to your cart to get more bang for your buck—the sweater can be worn on its own, so you have so many styling options.

Steve Madden Women's Dagne Knee High Boots (Were $170) $127 at Amazon This style is everything I'm looking for in a knee-high boot: a low, sensible heel, a pointed heel, and a sleek silhouette. I may just have to grab them in the suede fabrication, too.

Viottiset Women's 2 Piece V Neck Knit Wide Leg Sweater Lounge Set (Was $70) $42 at Amazon When winter rolls around, it seems I never have enough loungewear sets. This is one I wouldn't feel bad leaving the house in as it's elevated and nowhere near frumpy.

JW Pei Women's Harlee Shoulder Bag (Was $89) $71 at Amazon I've been on the hunt for a simple, yet luxe-looking shoulder bag to style this fall. Thankfully, I came across this pick, which reviewers love for its sleek, high-quality look, for under $100.

Gap Crewneck Cardigan (Was $35) $22 at Amazon This lightweight cardigan will serve as the base for a ton of my layering outfits.It has just the right fit to layer over T-shirts or tanks or I can wear it alone all buttoned up, too.

Apple Airpods Pro 2 Wireless Earbuds (Were $249) $189 at Amazon I've been patiently waiting for Airpods to go on sale ever since I dropped one down a sewage grate months ago. My patience has paid off because they're $70 off right now.

Carfia Acetate Polarized Sunglasses (Was $35) $23 at Amazon There's no need to spend hundreds of dollars on frames when Amazon has sunglasses of top-notch quality for under $50. This pair is a classic square style you know and love—with polarized lenses—for just $23.

Tatcha the Dewy Skin Cream (Was $72) $75 at Amazon All of Megan Markle's favorites from Tatcha are on major sale, but I'll be specifically stocking up on a few of the brand's Dewy Cream for winter. It's on the thicker, creamier side so it'll be a lifesaver for my dry skin over the next couple of months. I wouldn't pass this deal up because this is the most affordable price I've seen this cream at ever.

Dearfoams Women's Fireside Sydney Indoor/Outdoor Scuff Slippers (Were $89) $46 at Amazon I have a pair of these slippers and wear them nonstop around the house because they are incredibly cozy. And yes, they are sturdy enough to wear outside for impromptu errands.

Anrabess Women's Open Front Cardigan Sweater (Was $70) $40 at Amazon This is the perfect layer for when you want to be cozy, but work responsibilities are forcing you to look presentable. Throw this on with some dark-wash jeans and loafers, and you're good to go.

Barefoot Dreams Cozychic Ribbed Hooded Robe (Was $158) $111 at Amazon Whenever I see anything Barefoot Dreams on sale, I buy it. The brand is known for its ultra-soft fabrics, so this robe is essentially like wearing a blanket—and who wouldn't want that during the winter?

Living Proof Dry Shampoo 2-Pack (Was $60) $40 at Amazon I probably set a record for how quickly I added this deal to my cart. I go through a bottle of dry shampoo every few weeks or so, and this formula is hands down my favorite. It actually leaves my hair feeling clean and not full of residue, so it's well worth grabbing a few bottles.

Sol De Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream (Was $48) $46 at Amazon Trust me when I say you won't find a better-smelling body lotion than this one. It has notes of creamy coconut, pistachio, and caramel. The actual formula is just as good, too, as it's fast-absorbing and hydrates like no other.

