Zendaya Takes On Winter's Most Timeless Coat Trend in a Massive Black Puffer

When in Boston!

zendaya wears a gold cowl neck on the red carpet at dune 2 premiere
When you get the girlies together for a night out, there's at least at 54 percent change that everyone will pull up wearing the exact same outfit. And during the winter months, that number only increases. Temps hit that sweet spot (40 degrees, give or take) and suddenly, everyone and their mother is living in a plain black puffer coat.

The cold weather staple is virtually inescapable five months out of the year. Whether you identify as a fashion b*tch, a Maxxinista, a Sandy Liang girlie, or a goth, it's a safe bet that there's at least one black puffer hiding in your coat closet. Celebrities, too, favor the timeless style—even with a world of outerwear at their disposal. Kendall Jenner prefers a shimmery statement puffer, while Hailey Bieber and Katie Holmes adore ankle-length quilted styles. Kim Kardashian, meanwhile, is launching a design of her own, via a new Skims collaboration with The North Face.

Zendaya, too, is a big-time supporter of the classic black puffer, having worn many variations over the years—from knee-length and oversized to cropped and fitted. While on location her new movie The Drama, which is currently filming in Boston, she tapped another style for an evening on Newbury St. with friends.

zendaya wears white track pants and a black puffer coat in boston

Zendaya is seen in Boston wearing a black puffer and white track pants.

Wheeler Parka
Halfdays Wheeler Parka

The actor chose a medium-length puffer with what appears to be a cowl neck detail. She cozied up in a matching hoodie and added her favorite white track pants for good measure (she wore the same pair in October, styled with a $3,000 Louis Vuitton bag). Completing the black-and-white color story, Zendaya's final add-on came in the form of simple white sneakers—another streetwear favorite for the ages.

Nike TC 7900
Nike TC 7900 Women's Shoes

Aelfric Eden Arc Patchwork Drawstring Pants
Aelfric Eden Arc Patchwork Drawstring Pants

Her on-set wardrobe has, thus far, been a montage of stylish outerwear chosen to fight the biting New England cold. She's worn several types of coats, including an oversized wool coat in gray and a similar black topcoat. Zendaya's latest puffer merely completes the wintertime trifecta.

Shop Black Puffer Coats Inspired By Zendaya

Stunner Puffer Jacket - Black
Alo Yoga Stunner Puffer Jacket

Coat / JNBY Irregular Mid-Length Down Coat
JNBY Irregular Mid-Length Down Coat

Black Tech Oversized Puffer Jacket
Ganni Black Tech Oversized Puffer Jacket

Longline Puffer Jacket - Graphite Grey
Adanola Longline Puffer Jacket

Dinara Crinkle Puffer
French Connection Dinara Crinkle Puffer

Scarf Down Jacket
Marrknull Scarf Down Jacket

