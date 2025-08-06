Compared to Rihanna and Dakota Johnson, I'm a baby sneakerhead. I don't even own Adidas Sambas yet. I know I've been missing out: Slim sneakers are staples in any collector's starter pack. Sure, my chunky, dad-ish trainers are trending, but their slender rivals never fully went away.

To start my skinny sneaker era, I wanted a fun, fresh pair I wouldn't spot more than once on any given street. Something brand-new, so when people ask me where they're from, I can introduce them to a style they hadn't heard of yet. As of its launch last week, that style is Alo Yoga's Sunset Sneaker.

Alo's highly-rated leggings and bra tops have been in Kendall Jenner's closet since 2015. That said, Alo only joined the shoe space in 2023, with the platform Recovery Mode Sneaker. Now, Alo is back with its third-ever model, the $225 Sunsets.

I'm hardly the only one who was eager to wear-test the new style. On August 1, two days post-launch, Jenner dedicated an entire 10-pic Instagram post to the Sunset Boulevard-inspired sneakers, influencing her 286 million followers to follow her lead.

By the time Kendall Jenner debuted them, I'd already worn the Sunsets twice. (Image credit: @kendalljenner)

Available in sandstone and black, Jenner chose the latter colorway to match her Airbrush Bra and Shorts (also from Alo). The Sunsets feature the slimmest uppers on Alo's roster, parallel to the shape of Adidas Sambas and Puma Speedcats. According to the website, they were "designed for Pilates to post-studio plans." (Who told them my morning routine?) They're made entirely of suede, apart from the gumsole treads, which lay as flat as your favorite Sambas. The extra-wide laces and cushioned tongues, on the other hand, read more New Balance 530-core.

Jenner's exact Sunsets arrived at my apartment on July 29, a full two days before the supermodel debuted them. (Don't believe me? I'll gladly hand over my tracking number.) As someone with high arches, I didn't know what to expect. I hadn't earnestly worn slim sneakers for the first time since my Keds days in 2010. I wanted to like them—not just because a celebrity does.

To give them the old Jenner try, I initially styled the Sunsets with head-to-toe athleisure. Before yoga, my fiancé snapped a pic of me in a tank top, high-waisted leggings, and bulky tube socks, all inspired by the model's usual styling. Though she opted out of a carry-all, I turned my woven Rebecca Minkoff tote into a makeshift gym bag. Jenner threw her hair up in a cherry red claw clip; I went with my Alo version, which acted as a bookend alongside my Sunsets.

Alongside the Sunset Sneakers, Alo's claw clip acted as my yoga look's bookend. (Image credit: Meguire Hennes)

Within my first few steps, I breathed a sigh of relief, realizing I nailed the sizing (a rare occurrence for me, even as a fashion writer). I'm usually a 7.5 in sneakers, and if I'm wearing boots or sandals, I size half-way up and down, respectively. This time, I chose an 8, per the brand's recommendation.

I've tested my fair share of shoes—a perk of working in this field. So, I'm used to seeing red marks on my heels after the first two (or so) wears. After wearing this sneaker all through outdoor yoga, I can happily report there wasn't a blister in sight. However, I had to give them a few more tries before officially declaring them a foot-safe find.

Since the Sunsets passed the yoga test, I gave them a go with a typical work-from-home uniform: Uniqlo trousers and a gingham blouse. To be frank, I'm shoe-less if I'm clocking in remotely. Until now, I never planned on changing that. (Who would?)

But before I knew it, I'd been wearing the Alos for six hours straight; through two meetings and a couple short strolls with my dog (who insisted on being in every photo). Around lunchtime, I checked my ankles for any signs of redness, but plot twist: They were completely bare. No wonder they're Jenner-approved.

Clearly my dog is also a fan of the Alo Sunsets. (Image credit: Meguire Hennes)

In the summer, you're more likely to spot me in a maxi dress and sneakers, rather than pants of any variety. So, it'd be an inaccurate trial if I didn't check the Sunsets' dress compatibility. As if I wasn't won over already, the low-profile shoes complemented my gingham Dôen dress and its sweet, square-neck silhouette.

Channeling my inner Jenner, I tied a black sweater atop my shoulders—one of her favorite styling hacks for off-duty outings. I felt as comfortable wearing the Sunsets with a Coach bag and a dress as I did with workout gear.

At this point, I'm certain: Dôen can dress up anything, even sneakers. (Image credit: Meguire Hennes)

After some reflection (and recommending them to my family and friends), it's clear I'm a big fan of the suede finish. My fiancé said I've praised their smooth exterior the most, calling it "effortlessly chic" on more than one occasion. (I checked our text history—it's true.) With each rewear, I felt more and more put-together, something I usually only experience in ballet flats or kitten heels.

Before now, I hadn't found sneakers to suit each aspect of my life, from outdoor workout classes to date nights with my fiancé. I'm used to bringing a change of shoes (or two) if I'm sprinting from one event to another. Those days are over. The new Alo Sunsets exceeded every expectation I had. I'm sure Kendall Jenner feels the same.

