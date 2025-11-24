Abercrombie & Fitch’s Black Friday Sale Is Full of It Girl and Editor-Approved Capsule Wardrobe Essentials
Trust me—these picks will sell out fast.
Abercrombie & Fitch is beloved by editors for its size-inclusive denim and elegant sundresses. Luckily, almost every insider-favorite find from the brand is on sale for Black Friday, giving you the perfect reason to revamp your jeans collection (or, honestly, your entire winter wardrobe), ahead of the new year.
The brand just kicked off its massive sale, a full four days ahead of the biggest shopping weekend of the year. Brand fans and newcomers alike can take 25 to 50 percent off everything—save for clearance items and gift cards, of course. Even better, you can score an extra 15 percent off everything when you apply the code "CYBERAF" at checkout until December 1. This is your chance to shop It Girl-approved fashion finds, from editor-beloved work trousers to a faux-leather jacket that looks so rich. Essentially, it's a ready-made winter capsule wardrobe.
Since Abercrombie & Fitch has thousands of products literally to sift through, I've done the shopping myself. I dug into each sector of its gift offerings to provide you with the best, most stylish pieces. Come Black Friday, here are the items you should prioritize.
Shop Abercrombie & Fitch's Black Friday Sale
Editor-in-Chief Nikki Ogunnaike loves this tank top (and has shouted it out several times in her Self Checkout newsletter)—now you can get it for less than $30.
You've heard of—and probably worn—barrel-leg jeans. Now, it's time to try a barrel-sleeve dress. Trust me, the bowed silhouette looks just as chic on top.
A beach vacation is basically required once this tropical gown gets added into the sartorial mix.
All signs point to a Hailey Bieber fall. Throw your own
hat leather bomber jacket into the ring with this elevated bubble-hem style.
Apparently, Abercrombie & Fitch also now sells shoes, bags, and sunglasses. These babies, particularly, are Rihanna levels of cool—and they come in her favorite silhouette, too.
I'm going to break the fourth wall and tell you that Marie Claire readers positively love to shop a classic khaki trench coat. This one's for them.
I'll be the first to admit that the perfect pair of white jeans is almost impossible to find. These, however, just might be the ones.
Category is: elevated basics. This simple mini gets a touch of the Parisian aesthetic, thanks to its built-in fringed scarf.
If you're craving a bit of Western flare, I'd recommend shopping A&F's Kemo Sabe collection on Black Friday. It's packed with cowgirl-inspired gems, like this rose-embroidered denim jacket.
