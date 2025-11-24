Abercrombie & Fitch’s Black Friday Sale Is Full of It Girl and Editor-Approved Capsule Wardrobe Essentials

Abercrombie & Fitch is beloved by editors for its size-inclusive denim and elegant sundresses. Luckily, almost every insider-favorite find from the brand is on sale for Black Friday, giving you the perfect reason to revamp your jeans collection (or, honestly, your entire winter wardrobe), ahead of the new year.

The brand just kicked off its massive sale, a full four days ahead of the biggest shopping weekend of the year. Brand fans and newcomers alike can take 25 to 50 percent off everything—save for clearance items and gift cards, of course. Even better, you can score an extra 15 percent off everything when you apply the code "CYBERAF" at checkout until December 1. This is your chance to shop It Girl-approved fashion finds, from editor-beloved work trousers to a faux-leather jacket that looks so rich. Essentially, it's a ready-made winter capsule wardrobe.

Since Abercrombie & Fitch has thousands of products literally to sift through, I've done the shopping myself. I dug into each sector of its gift offerings to provide you with the best, most stylish pieces. Come Black Friday, here are the items you should prioritize.

Shop Abercrombie & Fitch's Black Friday Sale