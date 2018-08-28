image
Today's Top Stories
1
Here's What to Watch on Netflix This September
Street Style -Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Fall Winter 2018-2019 : Day Six
2
5 New Ways to Style Your Flannels
image
3
Karena Evans Is the Storyteller We Need Right Now
Meghan Markle in Suits - Season 7
4
Meghan Markle's On-Screen Dad on Their Final Scene
image
5
12 Incredible New Documentaries From 2018

Lady Gaga's Instagram Is Filled With NSFW Photos and Nobody Knows What's Going On

All we know is that 27-year-old Eli Russell Linnetz took the shots.

image
Celebrity Sightings In Paris - August 27, 2018
Getty ImagesMarc Piasecki

If you haven't had a chance to look at Lady Gaga's Instagram, I fully suggest you take the time to do so. It's fine, I'll wait.

Ready? So...Are we going to talk about what's going on here? Does anyone even know where to begin to talk about this? Would I look good with a warped beak-nose? Is it possible to be "scared sexy," because I'm pretty sure that's the best way to describe the 18-and-counting photos of Lady Gaga on her Instagram page.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

The photos are rumored to relate to the singer's upcoming Las Vegas residency, Enigma, and the first set of images appeared on August 15, featuring Gaga with a wolf mask, distorted limbs, and a mouth that can only be described as a more-exaggerated version of Edvard Munch's The Scream. Enigma also serves as an appropriate title to describe the photos on her Instagram, which are accompanied solely by a photographer credit. But this is only a rumor—fans have been speculating for weeks what these photos might mean. A possible return to American Horror Story? A new album? A Joanne redux?

📸: @elirusselllinnetz

A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) on

Something related to body image, like one fan speculates?

The credited photog is Eli Russell Linnetz, the 27-year-old photographer who was also behind that NSFW Yeezy campaign from June, as well as Shawn Mendes' video for "Nervous." Considering that video features Mendes and disembodied hands, it's safe to assume that Linnetz isn't afraid to make the viewer uncomfortable with his art.

The photos range from frightening, stylized Cindy Sherman-esque portraits to less formal, more relaxed-but-still-NSFW in the more recent images. One photo is just some blonde hair on a white background.

📸: @elirusselllinnetz

A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) on

Lady Gaga has been more conventional as of late—coming off her starring turn in the upcoming remake of A Star is Born—but it's nice to be reminded that she's still the meat-dress-wearing, hair bow-originating, musical genius and weirdo I always knew she was. You do you, Gaga!

Related Story
Bradley Cooper Lady Gaga A Star Is Born
Here's the Trailer for 'A Star is Born' (Finally)
Related Story
image
Why Gaga's Using Her Real Name in 'A Star Is Born'
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Love & Sex
image This NSFW Artist Is Reimagining Women's Sexuality
image The Multiple Orgasm Training Manual
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Attractive Woman With Phone On Bed The Ultimate Guide to Hot (And Safe) Sexting
image What to Do If You're an Introvert and He's Not
image
12 Fall Date Ideas for the Coziest Season of All
MCX080118_142 I Met My BFF on Bumble
Big Foot Holding Woman What’s Bigfoot Erotica? So Glad You Asked!
Woman and man hugging in bed Study: Women Who Cheat Are Happier Than Men
Close-up of woman using smartphone in a garden The Best Dating Apps for People Who Hate Dating
image The Best Prime Day Deals on Sex Toys