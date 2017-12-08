Today's Top Stories
Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Just Made Their First Public Appearance Together

Guess it's officially official.

Getty
Dec 8, 2017

After a summer of controversy over his behavior in Cannes, 34-year-old Scott Disick seems ready to settle down with 19-year-old Sofia Richie. The reality star, whose interesting dating habits have been heavily covered on this season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, appears to have started dating Richie in the spring.

Now, they've made their first official appearance as a couple at Art Basel in Miami:

Getty

And were also spotted attending an event with cameras in tow—presumably for an upcoming episode of KUWTK.

Getty
Getty

FWIW, Richie denied dating Scott as recently as June:

Meanwhile, this is how Richie's dad Lionel feels about the whole thing: "Have I been in shock?! I'm the dad, come on...I’m scared to death, are you kidding me?"

