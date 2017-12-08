Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Just Made Their First Public Appearance Together

After a summer of controversy over his behavior in Cannes, 34-year-old Scott Disick seems ready to settle down with 19-year-old Sofia Richie. The reality star, whose interesting dating habits have been heavily covered on this season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, appears to have started dating Richie in the spring.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Now, they've made their first official appearance as a couple at Art Basel in Miami:

Getty

And were also spotted attending an event with cameras in tow—presumably for an upcoming episode of KUWTK.



Getty

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Getty

FWIW, Richie denied dating Scott as recently as June:

The last time I'm gonna say it. Scott and I are just friends. I'm single and focused on friends, family and work. 💥💥 #againrelax — Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) June 10, 2017

Meanwhile, this is how Richie's dad Lionel feels about the whole thing: "Have I been in shock?! I'm the dad, come on...I’m scared to death, are you kidding me?"

