Sharon Tate's Sister Says Jennifer Lawrence Isn't "Pretty Enough" to Play Her

How are you doing today? If you're name is Jennifer Lawrence, the answer is probably:

GIF Giphy

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

The reason? Because Sharon Tate's sister has randomly decided Lawrence isn't "pretty enough" to play her in Quentin Tarantino's new movie, which is both very mean and very untrue. A) JLaw is gorgeous, and B) this casting decision should be predicated on acting ability, not "good looks."

Getty

Most Popular

When asked if she'd rather have Margot Robbie or Jennifer Lawrence play her sister, Debra Tate said "Not that I have anything against [Lawrence], but she's...she's not pretty enough to play Sharon. That's a horrible thing to say, but you know. I have my standards."

Tate was murdered in 1969 by Charles Manson's cult. She was the wife of director Roman Polanski, and Tarantino's film is reportedly centered on her death. Oh, and Debra Tate owns the rights to her sister's image and likeness.

Follow Marie Claire on Facebook for the latest celeb news, beauty tips, fascinating reads, livestream video, and more.