Prince George Side-Eyeing Everyone Upon Arrival in Poland Is What Your Monday Needs

Prince William and Kate Middleton just touched down in Poland for a casual royal tour, and arrived with their extremely cute and—in the case of Prince George—incredibly not-here-for-it children in tow. You might be thinking to yourself, what child doesn't dream of going on a royal tour of Poland with mom and dad? George, that's who. Because his face upon landing = priceless shade.

"Like, kay..." he seems to say.

Getty

"Sure, I guess."

Getty

"Sorry, where are we?"

Getty

"Truly, what."

Getty

Meanwhile Princess Charlotte was equally perturbed and adorable:

Getty

Kate and William will be touring Poland and Germany with their children, so expect many more amazing photos of George and Charlotte in the coming days.

